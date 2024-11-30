One person dead after car fire, police say

On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Nov 30, 2024, 2:27 PM

FILE — Police lights. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


CEDAR CITY – One person is dead after their car caught fire Saturday.

At approximately 12:03 p.m., a car “engulfed in flames” on State Route 14 near mile marker 1, the Cedar City Police Department said in a Facebook post.

One person was found dead after their car caught fire on S.R. 14 near mile marker 1 in Cedar City on Nov. 30, 2024. (UDOT map, KSL TV)

Police attempted to put the car fire out with a fire extinguisher upon arrival, then the Cedar City Fire Department arrived and worked on extinguishing the fire, police said.

The only occupant of the car was pronounced dead, police reported, and no other cars were involved.

CCPD said the investigation is still ongoing, and they are working to confirm the person’s identity.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

