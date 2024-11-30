One person dead after car fire, police say

CEDAR CITY – One person is dead after their car caught fire Saturday.

At approximately 12:03 p.m., a car “engulfed in flames” on State Route 14 near mile marker 1, the Cedar City Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police attempted to put the car fire out with a fire extinguisher upon arrival, then the Cedar City Fire Department arrived and worked on extinguishing the fire, police said.

The only occupant of the car was pronounced dead, police reported, and no other cars were involved.

CCPD said the investigation is still ongoing, and they are working to confirm the person’s identity.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.