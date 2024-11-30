Jazz Host Mavericks On Front End Of Weekend Back-To-Back

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will host the Dallas Mavericks on the front end of a weekend home back-to-back.

After facing Dallas on Saturday, the Jazz will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night in a quick turnaround.

Jazz Face Mavericks, Lakers In Weekend Series

The meeting between the Jazz and Mavericks will be the final of three matchups for the teams this season.

The teams have split the first two games of their season series with the Mavericks winning in Dallas on October 28, and the Jazz responding with a victory in Salt Lake City on November 14.

Luka Doncic did not play in the Jazz’s win earlier this month and is listed as doubtful for Saturday’s rubber match.

Lauri Markkanen will return for the Jazz after missing Wednesday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets for the birth of his child.

John Collins is also back for the Jazz after missing the game with a knee injury.

Jazz Injury Report

OUT – Jordan Clarkson (plantar fasciitis)

OUT – Kyle Filipowski (leg inflamation)

OUT – Taylor Hendricks (fractured fibula)

OUT – Cody Williams (G League)

Mavericks Injury Report

DOUBTFUL – Luka Doncic (wrist strain)

OUT – Dante Exum (wrist)

OUT – Klay Thompson (plantar fasciitis)

How To Watch, Stream Jazz vs. Mavericks

The Jazz will host the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

