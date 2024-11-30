On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Ogden mulls $3.6M acquisition of Forest Service building — an art deco structure built in 1934

Nov 30, 2024, 4:42 PM

The U.S. Forest Service building in Ogden, pictured Monday, Nov. 25. City officials are mulling acq...

The U.S. Forest Service building in Ogden, pictured Monday, Nov. 25. City officials are mulling acquisition of the structure. (Tim Vandenack, KSL.com)

(Tim Vandenack, KSL.com)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY TIM VANDENACK, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — The U.S. government is selling off the iconic art deco structure that previously housed the U.S. Forest Service office in Ogden, and city leaders are considering acquiring the building.

“Basically the proposal is to buy it so that we can control the development,” said Janene Eller-Smith, who manages the Ogden City Council office.

The four-story building at 507 25th St., just east of Ogden’s main downtown area, ranks with Ogden High School and the Ogden Municipal Building as key examples of the art deco projects of Ogden architects Leslie Hodgson and Myrl McClenahan. If it’s sold, say, to an outstate buyer, Eller-Smith said, proponents of acquiring the building fear it will remain vacant at least in the near term, falling into disrepair.

The proposed $3.6 million acquisition has been focus of two Ogden City Council work sessions, and the plans come up for formal consideration by city officials next Tuesday. More specifically, officials will be considering an expenditure of $600,000 — $360,000 in earnest money for the federal government toward the purchase of the building and $240,000 to cover maintenance of the building in the next year.

Representatives of Mayor Ben Nadolski didn’t respond to queries seeking comment, but his administration is promoting the purchase of the building. The city would likely sell private placement bonds to cover the purchase price if officials opt to acquire it, according to Eller-Smith.

Ogden High School, pictured Wednesday, Nov. 27. It, along with the old U.S. Forest Service building, is an example of the varied art deco projects around Ogden of local architects Leslie Hodgson and Myrl McClenahan. (Tim Vandenack, KSL.com)

“Because this is such an important building, our team is recommending acquisition as the best route to ensure a good outcome for this building,” Sara Meess, manager of the Ogden Business Development Division, said at a Nov. 12 Ogden City Council Work Session.

Meess said city officials’ vision is to acquire the building — which would need an estimated $13.3 million to $22.5 million in renovations, seismic upgrades and parking lot development — and sell it to a developer. To that end, the city sought out redevelopment proposals from the private sector, envisioning commercial or a mix of commercial and residential development. City staffers will have a recommendation on which to consider at Tuesday’s meeting, and Meess suggested tax-increment financing as a means to assist with redevelopment costs.

The building, completed in 1934, was a project of the Great Depression-era Works Progress Administration and built for the U.S. Forest Service. The Forest Service, though, moved out of the building two years ago, setting the stage for the U.S. government plans to sell it. Meess, meantime, stressed the need for action. “We definitely understand that the longer the building is vacant, the greater the risk is that it could be subject to vandalism or deterioration,” she said.

The Ogden Municipal Building, pictured Wednesday, Nov. 27. It, along with the old U.S. Forest Service building, is an example of the varied art deco projects around Ogden of local architects Leslie Hodgson and Myrl McClenahan. (Tim Vandenack, KSL.com)

Eller-Smith said City Council members are split, some favoring the acquisition, others thinking the private sector could manage redevelopment on its own. “I think it’s going to be a close vote,” she said.

Sabrina Lee, president of the Weber County Heritage Foundation, favors acquisition of the building by the city, also concerned the structure would fall into disrepair in private hands. It’s on the National Register of Historic Places, she said, and is a unique local example of the art deco style, along with two other Hodgson and McClenahan projects — Ogden High School, built in 1937, and the Ogden Municipal Building, completed in 1938.

The architects’ many buildings in Ogden are “definitely landmarks in the city,” Lee said. “They need to be saved and taken care of.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The U.S. Forest Service building in Ogden, pictured Monday, Nov. 25. City officials are mulling acq...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Ogden mulls $3.6M acquisition of Forest Service building — an art deco structure built in 1934

The U.S. government is selling off the iconic art deco structure that previously housed the U.S. Forest Service office in Ogden, and city leaders are considering acquiring the building.

10 seconds ago

(Colorado City)...

Carlysle Price

One person dead after car fire, police say

One person is dead after their car caught fire Saturday.

2 hours ago

"This one," Willow Jarmon exclaims, while helping her family look for a Christmas tree at the Cummi...

Kennedy Camarena, KSL NewsRadio

Cutting down your Christmas tree this year? Here’s where to start

Cutting down a Christmas tree for holiday decoration is something some people have only seen in movies. Believe it or not, cutting down your own Christmas tree is an annual holiday tradition families enjoy doing.

3 hours ago

McDonalds in Kearns after a vehicle crashed into it early Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Jacob Freeman

Man in critical condition after car crash into McDonald’s

A man is in critical condition after crashing into a power pole and then hitting a McDonald's, ejecting from the car, police said.

5 hours ago

Bald beared man Brent E Taylor sits in court...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Ex-Utah County youth symphony leader sent to prison in 2nd sex abuse case

The now-retired director of the Utah Valley Youth Symphony was sentenced on Wednesday for sexual abuse of a child 40 years earlier.

7 hours ago

Shoppers pass a Christmas tree at the Bergdorf Goodman store on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in New York....

Eric Cabrera and Josuee Sanchez, KSL NewsRadio

Many Utahns view Black Friday as a tradition

Many Utahns refer to Black Friday as a tradition, whether they’re working behind cash registers or braving the crowds as customers.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Ogden mulls $3.6M acquisition of Forest Service building — an art deco structure built in 1934