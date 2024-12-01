BYU vs. Houston: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Provo

PROVO, Utah – BYU football closes the 2024 regular season against the Houston Cougars on Saturday night at LaVell Edwards.

There is still hope that BYU could reach the Big 12 Championship Game.

After Arizona State’s win over Arizona in Tucson earlier today, BYU needs Kansas State to defeat Iowa State to create a path for BYU to reach Arlington.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If that happens and BYU defeats Houston, the Cougars in blue will play in next week’s Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington.

BYU comes into the matchup with a 9-2 record and a 6-2 mark in Big 12 play. Houston is playing for momentum heading into the offseason. Tonight will be Houston’s final game of the 2024 season, as the Coogs are 4-7 overall and 3-5 in Big 12 play.

It’s the fourth meeting all-time between the two programs, the first in Provo since 2014.

BYU leads the all-time series against Houston 3-0. Tonight will be the first matchup between the two as conference foes. They both joined the Big 12 Conference in 2023.

BYU is looking for their 19th 10-win season in program history, the third in the Kalani Sitake era (2020, 2021).

KSL Sports will be located inside LaVell Edwards Stadium and will cover the game throughout the evening. Keep checking back here for updates as BYU looks to close out the 2024 regular season with a victory.

