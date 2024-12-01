Weber State Basketball Wins Arizona Tip-Off Desert Division

TEMPE, Arizona- The Weber State Wildcats traveled to Arizona as part of College Basketball’s Feast Week and participated in the Arizona Tip-Off Desert Division where they battled with three other teams for the championship.

The Wildcats stuffed the win column with victories over Bowling Green and Pepperdine and are bringing the Desert Division championship belt back to Ogden.

Heading home with some new hardware. The @Arizona_TipOff Desert Division champs! #WeberStateGreat pic.twitter.com/JS5JDeWVls — Weber State Men’s Basketball (@WeberStateMBB) November 30, 2024

Weber State vs Bowling Green

The Wildcats kicked off their stint in the desert on Black Friday in the tournament’s semi-final round against the Bowling Green Falcons out of the MAC. It was a close battle throughout but Weber State were able to escape with a 73-70 victory. It was Blaise Threatt (19 pts, 7 reb, 5 steals) and Miguel Tomley (16 pts) who led the way for the Wildcats. Dyson Koehler was Weber State’s only other double-digit scorer with 11. He also had seven rebounds and three steals.

The Wildcats trailed by one with 48 seconds remaining, but Miguel Tomley stayed cool under the pressure, scoring a game-winning layup with 28 seconds left.

A Wildcat win in the desert! #WeberStateGreat pic.twitter.com/kcol3jWvwf — Weber State Men’s Basketball (@WeberStateMBB) November 29, 2024

Weber State vs Pepperdine

On Saturday, Weber State took on the Pepperdine Waves from the WCC, who defeated New Mexico State to advance to the championship round. Game two in Arizona was more dominant for the Wildcats. They built a lead in the first half, taking a ten-point advantage into the break. Weber State pulled away further in the second half to close out the Waves 68-53 to earn the Desert Division belt.

Miguel Tomley tied his career high in points with 28 against Pepperdine. The majority of his points came from distance as he was 6-7 from three-point range. Blaise Threatt also continued his stellar start to the season with 21 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Defense was the difference in the game for the Wildcats totaled ten steals against the Waves, scoring 14 points off of those turnovers.

Champs in the desert! Wildcats win the Arizona Tip-Off Desert Division title!#WeberStateGreat pic.twitter.com/jIjuqoFD7m — Weber State Men’s Basketball (@WeberStateMBB) November 30, 2024

Up Next For The Weber State Wildcats

With their wins in Tempe, Weber State is now streaking with three victories in a row and will take their momentum back to Dee Events Center where they will take on the North Dakota State Bison as part of the Big Sky-Summit Challenge. Tip-off is Wednesday, December 4, at 6:00 p.m. MT and you can tune in on ESPN+.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

What more coverage of the Weber State Wildcats? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @tanner_tripp