On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Weber State Basketball Wins Arizona Tip-Off Desert Division

Nov 30, 2024, 5:22 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

TEMPE, Arizona- The Weber State Wildcats traveled to Arizona as part of College Basketball’s Feast Week and participated in the Arizona Tip-Off Desert Division where they battled with three other teams for the championship.

The Wildcats stuffed the win column with victories over Bowling Green and Pepperdine and are bringing the Desert Division championship belt back to Ogden.

Weber State vs Bowling Green

The Wildcats kicked off their stint in the desert on Black Friday in the tournament’s semi-final round against the Bowling Green Falcons out of the MAC. It was a close battle throughout but Weber State were able to escape with a 73-70 victory. It was Blaise Threatt (19 pts, 7 reb, 5 steals) and Miguel Tomley (16 pts) who led the way for the Wildcats. Dyson Koehler was Weber State’s only other double-digit scorer with 11. He also had seven rebounds and three steals.

The Wildcats trailed by one with 48 seconds remaining, but Miguel Tomley stayed cool under the pressure, scoring a game-winning layup with 28 seconds left.

Weber State vs Pepperdine

On Saturday, Weber State took on the Pepperdine Waves from the WCC, who defeated New Mexico State to advance to the championship round. Game two in Arizona was more dominant for the Wildcats. They built a lead in the first half, taking a ten-point advantage into the break. Weber State pulled away further in the second half to close out the Waves 68-53 to earn the Desert Division belt.

Miguel Tomley tied his career high in points with 28 against Pepperdine. The majority of his points came from distance as he was 6-7 from three-point range. Blaise Threatt also continued his stellar start to the season with 21 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Defense was the difference in the game for the Wildcats totaled ten steals against the Waves, scoring 14 points off of those turnovers.

Up Next For The Weber State Wildcats

RELATED STORIES

With their wins in Tempe, Weber State is now streaking with three victories in a row and will take their momentum back to Dee Events Center where they will take on the North Dakota State Bison as part of the Big Sky-Summit Challenge. Tip-off is Wednesday, December 4, at 6:00 p.m. MT and you can tune in on ESPN+.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

What more coverage of the Weber State Wildcats? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Basketball Wins Arizona Tip-Off Desert Division

The Weber State Wildcats traveled to Arizona as part of College Basketball's Feast Week and participated in the Arizona Tip-Off Desert Division where they battled with three other teams for the championship.

24 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU vs. Houston: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Provo

The final regular season game of BYU's season.

31 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Host Mavericks On Front End Of Weekend Back-To-Back

The Utah Jazz will host the Dallas Mavericks on the front end of a weekend back-to-back hosted in Salt Lake City.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dude Perfect Crew Gives BYU/Houston Pick On College Gameday

ESPN's College Gameday gave predictions for BYU vs. Houston.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weather Forecast For BYU/Houston Game From KSL

Cold temperatures are in the forecast as BYU gets set to host the Houston Cougars in Provo.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 19 BYU vs. Houston: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction

For the last time in the 2024 regular season, it's a BYU football game day.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Weber State Basketball Wins Arizona Tip-Off Desert Division