Utah Jazz Vs. Dallas Mavericks Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Nov 30, 2024, 6:05 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utah Jazz take on Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks at Delta Center. The Jazz are hoping to bounce back at home after consecutive losses to San Antonio and Denver. Stay tuned right here for live updates, expert analysis, and more!

Pre Game

 

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

What more coverage of the Utah Jazz? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

