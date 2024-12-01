Small business Sweet Hazel & Co. needs local support to stay afloat

MIDVALE – People out doing holiday shopping this holiday weekend have a chance to boost Utah small businesses. It’s part of Small Business Saturday, in which local leaders and business owners are hoping you keep your money in Utah.

For at least one small business in Midvale, it may mean the difference whether they stay open or not.

Stacks of sweet treats, happy staff, and vegan-friendly food.

“We run an entirely plant-based bakery, bistro and candy shop,” Felicia Hanson, owner of Sweet Hazel & Co., said.

Sweet Hazel & Co. is Hanson’s dream restaurant come true. Customers love her creations and her love for others.

“She makes these peanut butter cups that are really really good,” Jasmine DeSpain, a customer, told KSL TV.

“She’s somebody when she calls to a community, we come,” Talon Stueben, a customer, said.

But there are not enough customers like them, and Hanson can’t pay the bills.

“We’re in the process of raising enough money so we can move to a different location so we can stay in business,” Hanson said.

That move will cost $100,000 to $150,000 that Hanson doesn’t have.

“Well, we’d have to close, yeah,” Hanson said when asked what would happen if she didn’t have the funds.

“Yeah, it’s either make it or break it right now,” Hanson said.

There’s currently a GoFundMe page to help, but it’s only made so much.

“If I couldn’t come here, I would be so sad, this is like my favorite restaurant in Utah by far,” DeSpain said.

Hanson is hopeful she can make it happen and plans to go down fighting.

“I know I’m taking a big leap, but also, this is also my dream, and I don’t want to just give up you know?” Hanson said.

Hanson is optimistic that sharing her “Good Plant Life” will continue.

If you want to help Sweet Hazel & Co. stay in business, Hanson only has until the end of January to raise the money she needs.

You can click on this link to the GoFundMe page, but you can also come down and just buy the food. She’d be happy with that too.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.