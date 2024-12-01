On the Site:
Walker Kessler's Big First Half Keeps Jazz In Reach Against Mavericks

Nov 30, 2024, 8:50 PM

SALT LAKE CITY- Walker Kessler and the Utah Jazz are taking on the Dallas Mavericks at Delta Center. The Jazz are hoping to break their losing streak and get back into the win column against a Mavericks team that is without Luka Dončić (right wrist sprain) and Klay Thompson (left foot plantar fascia).

The Mavericks have led by as many as 20 points during the first half, however, the Jazz entered the halftime break down only seven, in part thanks to Walker Kessler who was Utah’s best player in the first two quarters.

At halftime, Walker has 14 points and nine rebounds, nearly notching a double-double in only 15 minutes. Even more impressive, five of those rebounds were offensive, helping the Jazz score 16 second-chance points. Kessler was also incredibly efficient from the floor, only missing one of his six shots.

The Jazz currently trail the Mavericks 56-49 but will have a shot to close that gap in the second half against a banged-up Dallas team

Jazz Face Mavericks, Lakers In Weekend Series

The meeting between the Jazz and Mavericks will be the final of three matchups for the teams this season.

The teams have split the first two games of their season series with the Mavericks winning in Dallas on October 28, and the Jazz responding with a victory in Salt Lake City on November 14.

Luka Doncic did not play in the Jazz’s win earlier this month and is listed as doubtful for Saturday’s rubber match.

Lauri Markkanen will return for the Jazz after missing Wednesday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets for the birth of his child.

John Collins is also back for the Jazz after missing the game with a knee injury.

Jazz Injury Report

OUT – Jordan Clarkson (plantar fasciitis)

OUT – Kyle Filipowski (leg inflamation)

OUT – Taylor Hendricks (fractured fibula)

OUT – Cody Williams (G League)

Mavericks Injury Report

DOUBTFUL – Luka Doncic (wrist strain)

OUT – Dante Exum (wrist)

OUT – Klay Thompson (plantar fasciitis)

KSL 5 TV Live

