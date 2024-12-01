BYU DE Tyler Batty Picks Off Houston For Senior Night Interception

PROVO, Utah – BYU defensive lineman Tyler Batty punctuated a memorable senior night with a first-quarter interception for the Cougars.

No. 19 BYU is hosting the Houston Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, November 30.

The senior, who grew up just a few miles from LES in Payson, Utah, came into his final regular season game with 46 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, and 1.5 sacks. The first-quarter interception was the second INT of his career,

BYU’s offense started the game fast, moving deep into Houston territory before LJ Martin collided with Keelan Marion in the backfield, forcing a fumble that Houston nearly returned for points. Batty’s INT gave BYU the football at the 37-yard line. The Cougars punted on the ensuing driving.

The game remains scoreless late in the first quarter, with Houston driving.

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Houston is being broadcast on ESPN. Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, and Stormy Bounantony are on the call. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. MT.

How to Watch:

Television

ESPN

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN App (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Extended pregame coverage on KSL NewsRadio begins at 6 p.m. MT.

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Houston recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

