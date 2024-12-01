BYU Football Returns Houston Onside Kick Attempt For TD

PROVO, Utah – Call it redemption for his special teams mistake last week against Arizona State. BYU redshirt junior safety Talan Alfrey took advantage of a Houston onside kick, scooping the football up and racing to the endzone for BYU’s third kick return TD of the season.

No. 19 BYU is hosting the Houston Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, November 30.

Moments after Houston grabbed a 7-0 lead on a Zeon Chriss touchdown run, Alfrey struck.

A personal foul against BYU allowed Houston to kickoff from the 50, and the red Cougars opted to attempt an onside kick. Alfrey atoned for last week’s mistake, tying the game at seven late in the opening quarter.

The Battle of the Cougars heads into the second quarter with Houston possessing the football.

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Houston is being broadcast on ESPN. Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, and Stormy Bounantony are on the call. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. MT.

How to Watch:

Television

ESPN

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN App (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Extended pregame coverage on KSL NewsRadio begins at 6 p.m. MT.

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Houston recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule (9-2, 6-2)

BYU Cougars Athletics On KSL Sports

Follow the BYU Cougars with KSL Sports.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Follow @bpreece24