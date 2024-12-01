Michael Carcone Finds First Utah HC Goal In Vegas Blowout

LAS VEGAS – Utah Hockey Club forward Michael Carcone contributed to the blowout in Vegas with his first goal of the season.

Carcone’s second-period score made it 5-0 in Utah’s favor.

Carcone with his first. What a night. https://t.co/7Ty8FyQS3R — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 1, 2024

Carcone barreled down the right wing and sent a rocket past the Vegas goalkeeper into the bottom left corner.

Assisted by Alexander Kerfoot and Michael Kesselring, Carcone had the option to pass to Kevin Stenlund but ultimately called his own number.

In the first period, Clayton Keller, Kerfoot, Nick Schmaltz, and Logan Cooley all scored goals.

Update: Utah and Nick Schmaltz can’t stop scoring against Vegas. Just like everyone predicted.#UtahHC https://t.co/yL1BwmPBjg — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 1, 2024

Schmaltz’s goal was also his first of the season.

Shortly after Carcone’s score, Schmaltz scored again to go from zero goals on the season to two goals in one game.

What Can Utah Learn From Vegas Hockey Arena Production?

For 41 days during the NHL’s regular season, T-Mobile Arena transforms into a fortress for the Vegas Golden Knights. In addition to 60 minutes of elite hockey with some of the biggest stars in the league repping the gold, steel gray and black, the arena becomes an absolute spectacle of all things Vegas.

As Delta Center and the Utah Hockey Club continue to acclimate to the culture of the NHL, there are a few things they could learn from one of the best arena experiences in the league.

Now, it’s important to recognize a few things before jumping into this.

First off, the Utah Hockey Club is only seven months old. The production team is learning every day how to improve the atmosphere and according to President of Hockey Operations Chris Armstrong, they are actively working on it every game.

Second, an improved atmosphere will come with time.

But between now and then, here are a few things Utah can learn from Vegas:

Embrace everything that is Utah. What makes our city and state unique? Our towering mountains, beautiful different landscapes, stunning National Parks, the greatest snow on earth and “Life Elevated.” If the team’s name is headed the direction everyone thinks it is, fully embrace that. Create a stunning pre-game show with the mythical creature using the ice, lasers, projections in a mountain setting. Also, the “Ice Den” or “Ice Cave” would be an incredible nickname for the Delta Center. There needs to be more engagement with the crowd. Like Vegas, there needs to be something during every stoppage. A video, a different chant, a game, or something to keep it loud. In between periods, play games with fans on the ice or get a party started. Allow youth teams to play short hockey games, lets fans race or shoot pucks the entire length of the ice for prizes. Also, the music party during the second intermission in Vegas was a lot of fun, no reason Utah couldn’t do something similar. While the team’s identity is somewhat on hold until they decide on a new name, they’re still things that can be done now to create a Utah identity.

