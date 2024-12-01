BYU Closes First Half With Two-Minute Drill Touchdown

PROVO, Utah – As they’ve done all season, the BYU two-minute offense picked up chunk yardage and found the end zone to end the first half against Houston. The No. 19 Cougars needed 50 seconds to march 80 yards into the end zone.

No. 19 BYU is hosting the Houston Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, November 30.

A 52-yard connection between Chase Roberts and Jake Retzlaff moved BYU into scoring position. With 30 seconds on the clock and two timeouts, BYU wasn’t in any hurry. Retzlaff pinballed off Houston defenders two plays later on his way to a 13-yard rushing score. The extra point gave BYU a 21-10 halftime lead.

Retzlass closes the half 6-of-12 for 110 yards. He added 40 yards and a TD on the ground. LJ Martin leads BYU running backs with 43 yards on ten carries. Roberts has three catches for 76 yards.

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Houston is being broadcast on ESPN. Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, and Stormy Bounantony are on the call. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. MT.

How to Watch:

Television

ESPN

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN App (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Extended pregame coverage on KSL NewsRadio begins at 6 p.m. MT.

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Houston recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule (9-2, 6-2)

