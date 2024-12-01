On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Utah Hockey Club Shines In Impressive Win Over Vegas Golden Knights

Nov 30, 2024, 10:49 PM

LAS VEGAS – The Utah Hockey Club was nothing short of dominant in Vegas on Saturday as they blew out the Golden Knights, 6-0.

Both Nick Schmaltz and Michael Carcone scored their first Utah goals and the club secured its first-ever shutout.

Utah will return home for one game against Dallas before hitting the road again next weekend.

Cole Bagley is the Utah HC insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.
Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Slow First Quarter Sinks Jazz Hopes Against Mavericks

A poor first quarter doomed the Utah Jazz in their 106-94 loss at home to the Dallas Mavericks, despite a strong night from Walker Kessler.

23 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jaxson Stauber Holds It Down For First Utah Hockey Club Shutout

The Utah Hockey Club was dominant against the Vegas Golden Knights and much of that credit is owed to goalkeeper Jaxson Stauber.

23 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Shines In Impressive Win Over Vegas Golden Knights

The Utah Hockey Club was nothing short of dominant in Vegas on Saturday as they blew out the Golden Knights.

45 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Closes First Half With Two-Minute Drill Touchdown

As they've done all season, the BYU two-minute offense picked up chunk yardage and found the end zone to end the first half against Houston. 

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Michael Carcone Finds First Utah HC Goal In Vegas Blowout

Utah Hockey Club forward Michael Carcone contributed to the blowout in Vegas with his first goal of the season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Returns Houston Onside Kick Attempt For TD

Call it redemption for his special teams mistake last week against Arizona State. Redshirt junior safety Talan Alfrey took advantage of a Houston onside kick, scooping the football up and racing to the endzone for BYU's third kick return TD of the season. 

2 hours ago

