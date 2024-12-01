Utah Hockey Club Shines In Impressive Win Over Vegas Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS – The Utah Hockey Club was nothing short of dominant in Vegas on Saturday as they blew out the Golden Knights, 6-0.

Both Nick Schmaltz and Michael Carcone scored their first Utah goals and the club secured its first-ever shutout.

Utah will return home for one game against Dallas before hitting the road again next weekend.

Pregame

Gearing up for the Golden Knights. pic.twitter.com/9FnWGXmxiE — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 1, 2024

First Period

#UtahHC with an early PP opportunity after Cooley is tripped up in the neutral zone. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 1, 2024

Vegas back to full strength. Decent possession during the power play but no shots. That’s been somewhat of an issue lately. Generating suffocating possession but unable to turn that into goals consistently.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 1, 2024

CLAYTON KELLER SCORES!!!! 1-0 Utah early in Vegas.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 1, 2024

Great goal from Keller here as he deceives the goaltender with his eyes and then buries it 5-hole. First for Keller since Oct. 30. Can’t overlook Hayton’s hustle in the neutral zone. Nice stick to force a turnover and feed Keller.#UtahHC https://t.co/lhhTnpG5Nd — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 1, 2024

RELATED: Clayton Keller Gives Utah Early Lead Against Golden Knights

KERFOOT SCORES!!!! 2-0 Utah Great hustle and awareness from Kerfoot.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 1, 2024

Great PK by Utah and then elite awareness from Kerfoot off the bench. Recognizes the goaltender is out, anticipates where the puck is going, cuts it off and then fires one on net.#UtahHC https://t.co/V2CGXvaOn9 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 1, 2024

SCHMALTZ WITH HIS FIRST GOAL FOR THE UTAH HOCKEY CLUB. 3-0 UTAH!!!!!!#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 1, 2024

Stellar feed from Keller and Schmaltz BURIES it. That had to feel good. Huge relief for No. 8 and Utah is ROLLING right now.#UtahHC https://t.co/P29bhWK29z — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 1, 2024

RELATED: Nick Schmaltz’s First Utah Goal Highlights Dominant First Period In Vegas

Utah is simply possessed right now. Puck goes off Logan Cooley and Utah leads 4-0 in the first period. WOW.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 1, 2024

Cooley is so hot that pucks are literally flying off of his body and into the net. 5 straight games with a point.#UtahHC https://t.co/EYRPs2vC5v — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 1, 2024

Well then… Utah leads 4-0 after the first period in Vegas.#UtahHC fans, how we feeling??? 😅 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 1, 2024

Fun period 🤩 Time to keep it rolling! pic.twitter.com/GP3soTLwey — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 1, 2024

Second Period

The Sherriff has dropped the gloves! That was a good scrap from Crouse. He landed a whole bunch of left hooks. Utah’s vets have stepped up tonight. #UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 1, 2024

MICHAEL CARCONE SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL FOR #UtahHC UTAH LEADS 5-0 IN LAS VEGAS. WHAT. IS. HAPPENING. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 1, 2024

Carcone with his first. What a night. https://t.co/7Ty8FyQS3R — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 1, 2024

RELATED: Michael Carcone Finds First Utah HC Goal In Vegas Blowout

The real question, how is Samsonov still in net for #VegasBorn ??? 5 goals on 13 shots? — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 1, 2024

Absolute Domination. Schmaltz just scored his second goal of the season. It is 6-0 Utah in Las Vegas.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 1, 2024

Update: Utah and Nick Schmaltz can’t stop scoring against Vegas. Just like everyone predicted.#UtahHC https://t.co/yL1BwmPBjg — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 1, 2024

Schmaltz continuing to look for his shot and why wouldn’t he be? He’s on a hatty alert after his first two goals of the season. Keep an eye on him.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 1, 2024

Jaxson Stauber has been excellent so far tonight. 24 shots, 24 saves. That last sequence was superb. 3 saves on 3 shots in short order as he kept his eye on the puck, moved quickly across the crease and stayed composed. Unreal.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 1, 2024

This is simply ridiculous. Just an onslaught of shots from Vegas and he stands tall. Great vision, textbook movement, and elite composure. https://t.co/gO9EOM1yOw — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 1, 2024

Time for admin to stop cheering (screaming) for a moment 🙌 … onto the third! pic.twitter.com/qgjwZ0h8O5 — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 1, 2024

Third Period

In his first start for #UtahHC goaltender Jaxson Stauber posted the first shutout in franchise history. 29 shots, 29 saves against Vegas. How about that for a debut? Unreal. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 1, 2024

Cole Bagley is the Utah HC insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.