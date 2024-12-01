Slow First Quarter Sinks Jazz Hopes Against Mavericks

SALT LAKE CITY – A poor first quarter doomed the Utah Jazz in their 106-94 loss at home to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Jazz were outscored 40-22 in the opening 12 minutes, but despite trimming the deficit to three in the second half, they never fully closed the gap.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 19 points, while Kyrie Irving led all scorers with 30.

Walker Kessler Continues To Shine In Third Year

Though he wasn’t the team’s leading scorer, Walker Kessler was the Jazz’s best player against the Mavericks.

The third-year center recorded 18 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks while shooting 7-9 from the floor, and 5-6 from the free-throw line.

Kessler is the only player in the NBA to record at least 15 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks three times this season, outpacing Victor Wembanyama who has done it twice, and Donovan Clingan who’s done it once.

“He’s a good player, he makes a lot of good things happen — both ends of the floor, definitely makes the job easier,” Markkanen said.

Though the team shot just 35 percent from the floor and 23 percent from three, Kessler’s activity helped the Jazz keep the game close against Dallas.

“You want to do things that inspire your teammates, inspire your team,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “Walker has the ability to do that with some of the energy — blocked shots, rim run, tip-in, tip dunks.”

After a stellar rookie season in Utah, Kessler’s energy tapered off in year two, which led to questions about his future with the team.

But with improved focus and activity on the floor, Kessler has developed into one of the Jazz’s most consistent and impactful players.

“You can always control your effort and energy, regardless of if the ball is falling for you or not,” Kessler said. “A lot of times when you play with that effort and energy, you know, the ball kind of goes your way.”

In a season dedicated to finding the top young talent on the roster, Kessler has made an argument not only as a long-term piece, but perhaps a cornerstone of the franchise.

For Jazz, Is Size Always An Advantage?

Whether it was Taylor Hendricks (6-foot-9) who is lost of the season, Kyle Filipowski (6-foot-11) who is working his way back from leg inflammation, or John Collins (6-foot-9) who has assumed the role with the younger players injured, the Jazz have one of the bigger frontcourts in the NBA.

When paired with Markkanen and Kessler, both seven-footers, it’s not unusual for the Jazz starters to tower over the opposition.

But is that an advantage?

“The advantage, in theory, is rebounding as well as rim protection,” Hardy said.

Through the first 17 games of the season, the rebounding advantage has been clear.

The Jazz own the sixth-best rebounding percentage in the NBA at 51.4 percent, aided largely by their 12.1 offensive rebounds per game.

The rim protection remains a work in progress.

Entering Saturday’s game, opposing teams were shooting 65.8 percent against the Jazz inside of six feet, the eighth-worst in the NBA. (That number is affected by the Jazz allowing the most fastbreak points.)

The added size in the frontcourt can also make the Jazz more susceptible to teams that space the floor with their big men.

“Sometimes teams can spread you out a lot, and it feels bad when they start making a bunch of threes,” Hardy added.

The Mavericks frontcourt featuring PJ Washington and Naji Marshall shot a combined 3-8 against the Jazz.

Offensively, the Jazz are also limited in ballhandling with three bigs on the floor.

Rather than having a playmaking forward on the court, the Jazz are more dependent on Keyonte George and Collin Sexton to initiate the offense.

“John’s a good ball handler at his position, I think Kyle is as well, but there’s a give and take with all the lineup decisions,” Hardy said.

Those sacrifices may provide an opportunity for Cody Williams to work his way back into the team’s starting lineup as he develops as a defender and ballhandler.

The Jazz rookie is currently playing with the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League after spending the first 16 games of the season with the primary roster.

Williams had 18 points on 6-18 shooting in his debut with the Stars on Friday night.

Jazz Host Lakers Sunday Night

After hosting the Mavericks, the Jazz face a quick turnaround against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

The Lakers have exceeded expectations early in the season winning 11 of their 19 games, sitting four games back of the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Jazz fell to the Lakers in Los Angeles on November 19th after allowing rookie Dalton Knecth to score a career-high 37 points including nine made threes.

LeBron James has missed three of his last four games in Utah when the Lakers faced the Jazz.

James was not on the Lakers injury report as of Saturday night, while All-Star teammate Anthony Davis is listed as probably with plantar fasciitis.

Utah Jazz Next Broadcast

The Jazz will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at 6 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

