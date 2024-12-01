Houston And BYU Engage In Fisticuffs Following Retzlaff Touchdown

PROVO, Utah—Blake Mangelson’s first career fumble recovery turned into a BYU touchdown that sealed an unexpected ten-win regular season for the BYU Cougars. With the outcome no longer in doubt, tempers boiled over, leading to the ejection of two players, including BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter, for throwing a punch.

No. 19 BYU is hosting the Houston Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, November 30.

Here’s the finale BYU and Houston fight after BYU scores big TD and 1 player on each team ejected! #BYUFootball #HoustonFootball pic.twitter.com/d2rRwtypLH — Connie Carberg (@ConnieScouts) December 1, 2024

The scuffle broke out after Jake Retzlaff tucked and ran for a seven-yard touchdown. It was Retzlaff’s second rushing score of the night.

Jake Retzlaff with the TD! Fight afterward… pic.twitter.com/2nlpe0RlzH — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 1, 2024

Several players engaged in the scuffle after the play, leading to the ejections of Lassiter and Houston defensive back A.J. Haulcy.

BYU wasn’t great in the second half but did more than enough to hang on for a 30-18 win. The Cougars finish the regular season 10-2 with seven wins in Big 12 play.

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule (9-2, 6-2)

