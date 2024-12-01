On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Houston And BYU Engage In Fisticuffs Following Retzlaff Touchdown

Nov 30, 2024, 11:42 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, UtahBlake Mangelson’s first career fumble recovery turned into a BYU touchdown that sealed an unexpected ten-win regular season for the BYU Cougars. With the outcome no longer in doubt, tempers boiled over, leading to the ejection of two players, including BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter, for throwing a punch.

No. 19 BYU is hosting the Houston Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, November 30.

RELATED: BYU Eliminated From Reaching Big 12 Championship Game

The scuffle broke out after Jake Retzlaff tucked and ran for a seven-yard touchdown. It was Retzlaff’s second rushing score of the night.

Several players engaged in the scuffle after the play, leading to the ejections of Lassiter and Houston defensive back A.J. Haulcy.

RELATED: BYU Closes First Half With Two-Minute Drill Touchdown

BYU wasn’t great in the second half but did more than enough to hang on for a 30-18 win. The Cougars finish the regular season 10-2 with seven wins in Big 12 play.

RELATED STORIES

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Houston is being broadcast on ESPN. Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, and Stormy Bounantony are on the call. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. MT.

How to Watch:

Television

ESPN

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN App (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Extended pregame coverage on KSL NewsRadio begins at 6 p.m. MT.

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Houston recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule (9-2, 6-2)

  • Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars  (41-13 W)
  • BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs (18-15 W)
  • BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys (34-14 W)
  • Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (38-9 W)
  • No. 22 BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears (34-28 W)
  • BYE
  • Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (41-19 W)
  • Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars (38-35 W)
  • BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights (37-24 W)
  • BYE
  • BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes (22-21 W)
  • Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars (17-13 L)
  • BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils (28-23 L)
  • Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars

BYU Cougars Athletics On KSL Sports

Follow the BYU Cougars with KSL Sports.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Turnovers Among Questions Answered As No. 19 BYU Defeats Houston

A 10 win season is a great achievement for BYU. However, the sting of missing out on the Big 12 championship game is going to last for a long time. 

25 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Takeaways From BYU Football’s Senior Day Win Over Houston

BYU football finished the regular season with a victory over the Houston Cougars.

26 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 19 BYU Picks Up Tenth Win of 2024, Beating Houston

The BYU Cougars overcame a multitude of mistakes in Provo, hanging on to beat the Houston Cougars 30-18 for their tenth victory of the year.

42 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Dominates Vegas As Nick Schmaltz Finally Nets His First Utah Goal

In addition to Nick Schmaltz scoring his first two goals of the season and Carcone getting his first as well, Jaxson Stauber posted the first-ever franchise shutout as Utah dominated Vegas.

49 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Houston And BYU Engage In Fisticuffs Following Retzlaff Touchdown

Blake Mangelson's first career fumble recovery turned into a BYU touchdown that sealed an unexpected ten-win regular season for the BYU Cougars. With the outcome no longer in doubt, tempers boiled over, leading to the ejection of two players, including BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter, for throwing a punch.

53 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Slow First Quarter Sinks Jazz Hopes Against Mavericks

A poor first quarter doomed the Utah Jazz in their 106-94 loss at home to the Dallas Mavericks, despite a strong night from Walker Kessler.

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Houston And BYU Engage In Fisticuffs Following Retzlaff Touchdown