No. 19 BYU Picks Up Tenth Win of 2024, Beating Houston

PROVO, Utah – It was a bittersweet win for the BYU Cougars as their tenth win of the year came despite being eliminated from contention for the Big 12 title game earlier in the day.

If that happens and BYU defeats Houston, the Cougars in blue will play in next week’s Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington.

BYU comes into the matchup with a 9-2 record and a 6-2 mark in Big 12 play. Houston is playing for momentum heading into the offseason. Tonight will be Houston’s final game of the 2024 season, as the Coogs are 4-7 overall and 3-5 in Big 12 play.

It’s the fourth meeting all-time between the two programs, the first in Provo since 2014.

BYU leads the all-time series against Houston 3-0. Tonight will be the first matchup between the two as conference foes. They both joined the Big 12 Conference in 2023.

BYU is looking for their 19th 10-win season in program history, the third in the Kalani Sitake era (2020, 2021).

Pregame

Arizona State crushes Arizona.#BYU’s updated path to a Big 12 Championship Game berth: • K-State beats Iowa State

• BYU beats Houston #BYUFootball #Big12FB — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 1, 2024

Bowl reps from the Alamo Bowl and Pop-Tarts Bowl are here in Provo for #BYU‘s home finale against Houston.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 1, 2024

#BYU RB Hinckley Ropati is out tonight for his final home game as a senior.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/cbNTqm7RLv — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 1, 2024

#BYU LB Harrison Taggart is going through pregame warmups. Cougars also have Sione Moa suited up. Miles Hall is wearing No. 19 tonight.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 1, 2024

Chase Roberts was recognized during #BYU’s Senior Day. Roberts still has one year of eligibility remaining if he wanted to return in 2025.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/JPlSUgRGO9 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 1, 2024

First Quarter

Two #BYU players, Keelan Marion and LJ Martin, collide, resulting in a fumble, and Houston DL Carlos Allen takes off and runs with it. Nearly had a big guy touchdown but Jake Retzlaff stopped him. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 1, 2024

Tyler Batty interception! — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 1, 2024

Retzlaff is in the timeout huddle, getting ready for the upcoming drive. Trainers appeared to be looking at his hand. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 1, 2024

Retzlaff returned to the medical tent after #BYU‘s second offensive series. He’s back on the sideline now. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 1, 2024

Whoa! Talan Alfrey returns an onside kick attempt by Houston for a touchdown. Redemption for last week at ASU.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 1, 2024

Talan Alfrey returns a Houston onside kick for a touchdown. 😮 🤙 #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/UTohp1cNwz — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 1, 2024

Isaiah Glasker comes up with a sack on Houston’s 3rd & Goal attempt. Glasker is only a redshirt sophomore. There is a bright future ahead for him as one of the stars of #BYU‘s defense.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 1, 2024

K-State falls to Iowa State in Ames. #BYU is eliminated from reaching the Big 12 Championship Game. https://t.co/qD6Ktdg6Rb — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 1, 2024

Cosmo is a daredevil 🤯 pic.twitter.com/kS3v0obt4z — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 1, 2024

Halftime: No. 19 #BYU 21, Houston 10 Cougs in blue closed out the first half strong with another two-minute drill TD drive that featured a big play through the air to Chase Roberts and was capped off by a Jake Retzlaff TD run.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 1, 2024

Jake Retzlaff in the Two-Minute Drill … Touchdown! Retzlaff shows off the wheels.#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/GUAZPNJ5TC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 1, 2024

#BYU‘s offense had a balanced attack in the first half against Houston: 110 Passing

125 Rushing

7.6 Yards/Play#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 1, 2024

Third Quarter

Jack Kelly comes up with the interception on Zeon Chriss. #BYU takes over in Houston territory.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 1, 2024

#BYU‘s defense had at least one interception in every regular season game during the 2024 season. 12 different players with interceptions.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 1, 2024

#BYU‘s red zone woes show up again. Jake Retzlaff couldn’t gather the high shotgun snap, which resulted in a fumble. Houston recovers and takes over from the BYU 6-yard line. It was a missed opportunity to close the door on this game.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 1, 2024

#BYU muffs the punt return. Houston recovers—so many mistakes. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 1, 2024

#BYU‘s offense stalls in the red zone from the 4-yard line. They were forced to settle for a 22-yard field goal from Will Ferrin. BYU leads Houston 24-10.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 1, 2024

Stats after 3Q pic.twitter.com/atzjiOVGmK — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) December 1, 2024

Fourth Quarter

Houston isn’t rolling over. Coogs put together a 12-play, 69-yard drive on #BYU that was capped off by another Zeon Chriss TD run. Then Houston converted a 2-point attempt. BYU 24, Houston 18 – 8:34 remaining#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 1, 2024

#BYU goes three-and-out moments after Houston’s touchdown drive. BYU is doing everything they can to give this one away.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 1, 2024

Jack Kelly has elite closing speed. He forced the fumble on Zeon Chriss; Blake Mangelson eventually recovered the loose ball on the Houston 18-yard line.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 1, 2024

#BYU WR Darius Lassiter and Houston DB A.J. Haulcy are both ejected after Jake Retzlaff’s touchdown run. Haulcy pushed Mata’ava Ta’ase after the TD run, and then things escalated, with Haulcy and Lassiter going at each other.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 1, 2024

Final: No. 19 #BYU 30, Houston 18 BYU closes out the 2024 regular season with a 10-2 record. pic.twitter.com/F19kRewstu — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 1, 2024

