No. 19 BYU Picks Up Tenth Win of 2024, Beating Houston

Nov 30, 2024, 11:53 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – It was a bittersweet win for the BYU Cougars as their tenth win of the year came despite being eliminated from contention for the Big 12 title game earlier in the day.

If that happens and BYU defeats Houston, the Cougars in blue will play in next week’s Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington.

BYU comes into the matchup with a 9-2 record and a 6-2 mark in Big 12 play. Houston is playing for momentum heading into the offseason. Tonight will be Houston’s final game of the 2024 season, as the Coogs are 4-7 overall and 3-5 in Big 12 play.

It’s the fourth meeting all-time between the two programs, the first in Provo since 2014.

BYU leads the all-time series against Houston 3-0. Tonight will be the first matchup between the two as conference foes. They both joined the Big 12 Conference in 2023.

BYU is looking for their 19th 10-win season in program history, the third in the Kalani Sitake era (2020, 2021).

KSL Sports will be located inside LaVell Edwards Stadium and will cover the game throughout the evening. Keep checking back here for updates as BYU looks to close out the 2024 regular season with a victory.

Pregame

 

First Quarter

RELATED: Tyler Batty Picks Off Houston For Senior Night Interception

RELATED: BYU Football Returns Houston Onside Kick Attempt For TD

RELATED: BYU Eliminated From Reaching Big 12 Championship Game

RELATED: BYU Closes First Half With Two-Minute Drill Touchdown

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Related: Houston And BYU Engage In Fisticuffs Following Retzlaff Touchdown

BYU/Houston: Game Day Reading

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Turnovers Among Questions Answered As No. 19 BYU Defeats Houston

A 10 win season is a great achievement for BYU. However, the sting of missing out on the Big 12 championship game is going to last for a long time. 

25 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Instant Takeaways From BYU Football’s Senior Day Win Over Houston

BYU football finished the regular season with a victory over the Houston Cougars.

26 minutes ago

KSL Sports

No. 19 BYU Picks Up Tenth Win of 2024, Beating Houston

The BYU Cougars overcame a multitude of mistakes in Provo, hanging on to beat the Houston Cougars 30-18 for their tenth victory of the year.

42 minutes ago

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Dominates Vegas As Nick Schmaltz Finally Nets His First Utah Goal

In addition to Nick Schmaltz scoring his first two goals of the season and Carcone getting his first as well, Jaxson Stauber posted the first-ever franchise shutout as Utah dominated Vegas.

49 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Houston And BYU Engage In Fisticuffs Following Retzlaff Touchdown

Blake Mangelson's first career fumble recovery turned into a BYU touchdown that sealed an unexpected ten-win regular season for the BYU Cougars. With the outcome no longer in doubt, tempers boiled over, leading to the ejection of two players, including BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter, for throwing a punch.

53 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Slow First Quarter Sinks Jazz Hopes Against Mavericks

A poor first quarter doomed the Utah Jazz in their 106-94 loss at home to the Dallas Mavericks, despite a strong night from Walker Kessler.

1 hour ago

