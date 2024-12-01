Ogden man arrested in stabbing, police say

OGDEN — An Ogden man was arrested Friday morning after an argument resulted in a physical altercation with a knife, police say.

According to the booking affidavit, the Ogden Police Department received a report at 3208 Washington Blvd. Upon arrival, officers said the victim engaged in a physical altercation with 41-year-old Brad Harrington.

The affidavit states Harrington was standing in the doorway when the victim told Harrington to leave but refused. As the argument turned physical, Harrington pulled out a foldable knife and stabbed the victim, injuring him on his arm, stomach, finger, and shoulder, according to officers.

Police said the victim stated he hit Harrington with a socket extension in self-defense, leaving cuts and gashes on Harrington’s stomach and fingers.

Police also spoke to the victim’s wife, who said she did not see the beginning of the altercation and had found them “tussling.” That’s when she witnessed Harrington pulling out the blade from his waistline.

The victim was later able to push Harrington out of the house and locked the door before calling the police, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also stated officers spoke with Harrington, telling them that he had gone outside to make a phone call when he heard hostile yelling and was immediately attacked by the victim with a “metal pipe.”

During the investigation, police said they located the knife inside a crack in the wall where Brad was sitting when officers approached him.

The probable cause states that Harrington was arrested for aggravated assault and was booked at Weber County Jail.