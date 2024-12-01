On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Ogden man arrested in stabbing, police say

Dec 1, 2024, 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:02 am

An Ogden man was arrested Friday morning after an argument resulted in a physical altercation with ...

An Ogden man was arrested Friday morning after an argument resulted in a physical altercation with a knife, police say. (KSLTV)

(KSLTV)

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — An Ogden man was arrested Friday morning after an argument resulted in a physical altercation with a knife, police say.

According to the booking affidavit, the Ogden Police Department received a report at 3208 Washington Blvd. Upon arrival, officers said the victim engaged in a physical altercation with 41-year-old Brad Harrington.

The affidavit states Harrington was standing in the doorway when the victim told Harrington to leave but refused. As the argument turned physical, Harrington pulled out a foldable knife and stabbed the victim, injuring him on his arm, stomach, finger, and shoulder, according to officers.

Police said the victim stated he hit Harrington with a socket extension in self-defense, leaving cuts and gashes on Harrington’s stomach and fingers.

Police also spoke to the victim’s wife, who said she did not see the beginning of the altercation and had found them “tussling.” That’s when she witnessed Harrington pulling out the blade from his waistline.

The victim was later able to push Harrington out of the house and locked the door before calling the police, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also stated officers spoke with Harrington, telling them that he had gone outside to make a phone call when he heard hostile yelling and was immediately attacked by the victim with a “metal pipe.”

During the investigation, police said they located the knife inside a crack in the wall where Brad was sitting when officers approached him.

The probable cause states that Harrington was arrested for aggravated assault and was booked at Weber County Jail.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

An Ogden man was arrested Friday morning after an argument resulted in a physical altercation with ...

Alton Barnhart

Ogden man arrested in stabbing, police say

An Ogden man was arrested Friday morning after an argument resulted in a physical altercation with a knife, police say.

3 minutes ago

Courtroom And Gavel...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Highland man sentenced to jail for causing 6-vehicle DUI crash in 2022

A Utah judge ordered a Highland man who caused a six-car crash on Timpanogos Highway while under the influence to spend 180 days in jail and three years on probation after he admitted to negligent driving.

14 hours ago

emergency lights...

Carlysle Price

Overnight nanny accused of shaking six-week-old baby

A family's overnight nanny is being accused of shaking their six-week-old baby when the child appeared to be behaving abnormally after being in the nanny's care.

16 hours ago

Bald beared man Brent E Taylor sits in court...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Ex-Utah County youth symphony leader sent to prison in 2nd sex abuse case

The now-retired director of the Utah Valley Youth Symphony was sentenced on Wednesday for sexual abuse of a child 40 years earlier.

24 hours ago

Raelle Cunningham with Utah chapter of Women for Gun Rights showing a gun case with a lock....

Jacob Freeman

Man charged after accidentally shooting friend, police say

A man is in custody after allegedly accidentally shooting his friend, leaving him in critical condition, police said.

1 day ago

police lights...

Mariah Maynes, KSL NewsRadio

Three arrested, suspected of refrigerator theft at SUU

Three men were arrested after an alleged refrigerator theft on the campus of Southern Utah University.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Ogden man arrested in stabbing, police say