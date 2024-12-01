Tire catches fire, setting semitruck trailer ablaze in Hurricane

On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Dec 1, 2024, 10:52 AM | Updated: 12:31 pm

(Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue)

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART


KSLTV.com

HURRICANE — A semitruck trailer caught on fire from a burning tire Saturday at midnight, near Mile Marker 36 on Interstate 15.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Andrew Battenfield said the tire caught on fire for an unknown reason. The driver was then flagged down before they were able to detach the truck from the trailer. 

In a Facebook post from Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue, Ladder 43 crews helped New Harmony Valley Fire District to extinguish the flames.

Sgt. Battenfield said the right lane of Interstate 15 was closed while fire crews put out the fire, but the closure had no impact on traffic. Highway troopers remained on scene until 4:45 while the trailer was put out and towed away. 

 

