Heavy inversions hit Northern Utah with smog

LOCAL NEWS

Dec 1, 2024, 11:13 AM | Updated: 12:07 pm

(UDOT)

BY ALTON BARNHART

BY ALTON BARNHART


CLEARFIELD — Inversion has created a thin layer of visible smog covering the northern Utah valleys.

According to an X post from the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City account, the heavy inversions caused high pressure of dry weather and pollution accumulates over the northern Utah valleys.

This story is breaking and may be updated.

Alton Barnhart

54 minutes ago

