Heavy inversions hit Northern Utah with smog

CLEARFIELD — Inversion has created a thin layer of visible smog covering the northern Utah valleys.

According to an X post from the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City account, the heavy inversions caused high pressure of dry weather and pollution accumulates over the northern Utah valleys.

With high pressure continuing to bring dry and stable conditions, pollutants are accumulating in some northern Utah valleys due to inversions. This is producing some visible smog, like you can see in this UDOT webcam image looking south from Clearfield. #utwx pic.twitter.com/mJV0K8WUY0 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) December 1, 2024

This story is breaking and may be updated.