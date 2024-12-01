Rocky Mountain Power outage under investigation

SALT LAKE CITY — A power outage in Salt Lake City is under investigation, affecting more than four thousand residents.

According to an X post from Rocky Mountain Power, the cause of the outage is unknown as crews continue to investigate.

Power is estimated to be restored by 3:30 p.m.

We are aware of an outage affecting 4,746 customer is Salt Lake City, UT. The cause of the outage is under investigation and the estimated time of restoration is 3:30 pm. For updates text, OUT, to 759677 or visit https://t.co/1aDrb5V7hj pic.twitter.com/79E3zfvjH4 — Rocky Mountain Power UT (@RMP_Utah) December 1, 2024

This story is breaking and may be updated.