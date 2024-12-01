BYU Receives Slight AP Top 25 Bump To Close Out Regular Season
Dec 1, 2024, 12:24 PM
PROVO, Utah – BYU football earned a slight bump in the latest AP Top 25 after closing the regular season with a victory over Houston.
The AP Top 25 pollsters moved BYU up from No. 19 to No. 17, a two-spot jump.
It’s the first move up the rankings for BYU since the week 12 poll.
BYU defeated Houston on Saturday night, 30-18. The Cougars missed out on reaching the Big 12 Championship Game due to tiebreaker scenarios; however, the victory gave them a 10-win regular season.
It’s the first 10-win regular season for BYU since 2021.
BYU is one of four teams from the Big 12 Conference that is ranked in the week 15 poll
Arizona State is the highest-ranked team in the league, moving up two spots from No. 14 to No. 12 after crushing rival Arizona in Tucson.
The Sun Devils will face 10-2 Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship Game next Saturday in Arlington.
Iowa State is ranked No. 16 in this week’s ranking. After defeating Kansas State in Ames, the Cyclones earned their first-ever 10-win regular season in program history.
Colorado rounds out the Big 12 teams ranked in the Week 15 AP Top 25. The Buffs check in at No. 20.
BYU will play in the Bowl Season. It’s still to be determined where and who they will play.
They will find out their bowl destination next Sunday.
AP Top 25: Week 15, 2024 College Football Season
Released on December 1, 2024
1. Oregon | 12-0 | Big Ten
2. Texas | 11-1 | SEC
3. Penn State | 11-1 | Big Ten
4. Notre Dame | 11-1 | FBS Independents
5. Georgia | 10-2 | SEC
6. Tennessee | 10-2 | SEC
7. Ohio State | 10-2 | Big Ten
8. SMU | 11-1 | ACC
9. Indiana | 11-1 | Big Ten
10. Boise State | 11-1 | Mountain West
11. Alabama | 9-3 | SEC
12. Arizona State | 10-2 | Big 12
13. South Carolina | 9-3 | SEC
14. Miami (FL) | 10-2 | ACC
15. Ole Miss | 9-3 | SEC
16. Iowa State | 10-2 | Big 12
17. BYU | 10-2 | Big 12
18. Clemson | 9-3 | ACC
19. UNLV | 10-2 | Mountain West
20. Colorado | 9-3 | Big 12
21. Illinois | 9-3 | Big Ten
22. Missouri | 9-3 | SEC
23. Syracuse | 9-3 | ACC
24. Army | 10-1 | American
25. Memphis | 10-2 | American
Others Receiving Votes: Texas A&M 93, Louisville 45, Duke 30, Kansas State 10, Tulane 9, LSU 6, Louisiana 5, Florida 4, Michigan 1, Baylor 1.
