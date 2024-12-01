BYU Receives Slight AP Top 25 Bump To Close Out Regular Season

PROVO, Utah – BYU football earned a slight bump in the latest AP Top 25 after closing the regular season with a victory over Houston.

The AP Top 25 pollsters moved BYU up from No. 19 to No. 17, a two-spot jump.

#BYU moves up to No. 17 after defeating Houston to close out the 2024 regular season.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/eaKxOslf3E — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 1, 2024

It’s the first move up the rankings for BYU since the week 12 poll.

BYU defeated Houston on Saturday night, 30-18. The Cougars missed out on reaching the Big 12 Championship Game due to tiebreaker scenarios; however, the victory gave them a 10-win regular season.

It’s the first 10-win regular season for BYU since 2021.

BYU is one of four teams from the Big 12 Conference that is ranked in the week 15 poll

Arizona State is the highest-ranked team in the league, moving up two spots from No. 14 to No. 12 after crushing rival Arizona in Tucson.

The Sun Devils will face 10-2 Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship Game next Saturday in Arlington.

Iowa State is ranked No. 16 in this week’s ranking. After defeating Kansas State in Ames, the Cyclones earned their first-ever 10-win regular season in program history.

Colorado rounds out the Big 12 teams ranked in the Week 15 AP Top 25. The Buffs check in at No. 20.

BYU will play in the Bowl Season. It’s still to be determined where and who they will play.

They will find out their bowl destination next Sunday.

AP Top 25: Week 15, 2024 College Football Season

Released on December 1, 2024

1. Oregon | 12-0 | Big Ten

2. Texas | 11-1 | SEC

3. Penn State | 11-1 | Big Ten

4. Notre Dame | 11-1 | FBS Independents

5. Georgia | 10-2 | SEC

6. Tennessee | 10-2 | SEC

7. Ohio State | 10-2 | Big Ten

8. SMU | 11-1 | ACC

9. Indiana | 11-1 | Big Ten

10. Boise State | 11-1 | Mountain West

11. Alabama | 9-3 | SEC

12. Arizona State | 10-2 | Big 12

13. South Carolina | 9-3 | SEC

14. Miami (FL) | 10-2 | ACC

15. Ole Miss | 9-3 | SEC

16. Iowa State | 10-2 | Big 12

17. BYU | 10-2 | Big 12

18. Clemson | 9-3 | ACC

19. UNLV | 10-2 | Mountain West

20. Colorado | 9-3 | Big 12

21. Illinois | 9-3 | Big Ten

22. Missouri | 9-3 | SEC

23. Syracuse | 9-3 | ACC

24. Army | 10-1 | American

25. Memphis | 10-2 | American

Others Receiving Votes: Texas A&M 93, Louisville 45, Duke 30, Kansas State 10, Tulane 9, LSU 6, Louisiana 5, Florida 4, Michigan 1, Baylor 1.

