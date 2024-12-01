Colts DB Julian Blackmon Pulls In Impressive Goal Line Interception

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Former Utah defensive back Julian Blackmon showed off his reaction time on an impressive fourth-quarter interception in New England.

After Zaire Franklin knocked the ball out of the Patriots player’s hands, Blackmon was there to scoop up the ball before it hit the turf.

After a 17-yard return, the Colts offense took the field.

Unfortunately, Indy almost immediately punted and New England scored on its next drive. But, due to Blackmon’s pick, the Patriots led by just one score instead of two.

On the final drive of the game, the Indianapolis offense marched down the field and scored. They went for it all on a two-point conversion and took a lead in the final seconds.

No extra point needed, AR wanted two. 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/J1tII90qbR — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 1, 2024

Against the Pats, Blackmon recorded six total tackles (five solo), one pass breakup, and the interception.

The pick was the second of the year for the former Ute.

About Julian Blackmon

Before his NFL career, Blackmon was a standout player at Layton High School. After his prep career with the Lancers, the safety played college football at the University of Utah from 2016-19.

During his time with the Utes, Blackmon recorded 60 total tackles, 41 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, four interceptions, and four pass breakups in 48 games.

Following his Utah career, Blackmon was selected by the Colts with the No. 85 overall pick during the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Julian Blackmon out of a cannon. 💣 📺 FOX/NFLN pic.twitter.com/EdeJvtCOGq — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 13, 2020

During his time in the league, the safety has recorded 214 total tackles, 163 solo tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, seven interceptions, one touchdown, and 17 pass breakups in 50 games.

