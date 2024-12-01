On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Colts DB Julian Blackmon Pulls In Impressive Goal Line Interception

Dec 1, 2024, 2:16 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Former Utah defensive back Julian Blackmon showed off his reaction time on an impressive fourth-quarter interception in New England.

After Zaire Franklin knocked the ball out of the Patriots player’s hands, Blackmon was there to scoop up the ball before it hit the turf.

After a 17-yard return, the Colts offense took the field.

Unfortunately, Indy almost immediately punted and New England scored on its next drive. But, due to Blackmon’s pick, the Patriots led by just one score instead of two.

On the final drive of the game, the Indianapolis offense marched down the field and scored. They went for it all on a two-point conversion and took a lead in the final seconds.

Against the Pats, Blackmon recorded six total tackles (five solo), one pass breakup, and the interception.

The pick was the second of the year for the former Ute.

About Julian Blackmon

Before his NFL career, Blackmon was a standout player at Layton High School. After his prep career with the Lancers, the safety played college football at the University of Utah from 2016-19.

During his time with the Utes, Blackmon recorded 60 total tackles, 41 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, four interceptions, and four pass breakups in 48 games.

Following his Utah career, Blackmon was selected by the Colts with the No. 85 overall pick during the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

During his time in the league, the safety has recorded 214 total tackles, 163 solo tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, seven interceptions, one touchdown, and 17 pass breakups in 50 games.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Colts DB Julian Blackmon Pulls In Impressive Goal Line Interception

Former Utah DB Julian Blackmon showed off his reaction time on an impressive fourth-quarter interception in New England.

20 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Receives Slight AP Top 25 Bump To Close Out Regular Season

BYU closed out the regular season with a 10-2 record.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Turnovers Among Questions Answered As No. 19 BYU Defeats Houston

A 10 win season is a great achievement for BYU. However, the sting of missing out on the Big 12 championship game is going to last for a long time. 

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Takeaways From BYU Football’s Senior Day Win Over Houston

BYU football finished the regular season with a victory over the Houston Cougars.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 19 BYU Picks Up Tenth Win of 2024, Beating Houston

The BYU Cougars overcame a multitude of mistakes in Provo, hanging on to beat the Houston Cougars 30-18 for their tenth victory of the year.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Dominates Vegas As Nick Schmaltz Finally Nets His First Utah Goal

In addition to Nick Schmaltz scoring his first two goals of the season and Carcone getting his first as well, Jaxson Stauber posted the first-ever franchise shutout as Utah dominated Vegas.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Colts DB Julian Blackmon Pulls In Impressive Goal Line Interception