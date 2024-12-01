On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Holiday travelers make their return home to Utah

Dec 1, 2024, 3:44 PM

Travelers fill the Salt Lake City International airport after traveling for Thanksgiving on Dec. 1,...

Travelers fill the Salt Lake City International airport after traveling for Thanksgiving on Dec. 1, 2024. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Brian Carlson's Profile Picture

BY BRIAN CARLSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Tens of thousands of people will pass through the Salt Lake City International Airport on Sunday, on their way home from Thanksgiving celebrations. So far travelers are reporting a pretty smooth experience on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Flying home from Thanksgiving, apparently, Sunday is the day to do it.

“I was trying to stretch it out as many days as I could, but my son’s got to go back to work tomorrow,” Susan Jense said, who was traveling home from Baltimore.

“We all got to be back to work. We got work and school tomorrow,” Andrea Giovanniello said, who was traveling home from Ohio.

With Thanksgiving over, trips must come to an end.

“Exactly, time to go back to reality,” Giovanniello said.

They’re just some of the 31,000 passengers estimated to fly into the Salt Lake City International Airport Sunday alone. Many of them told KSL TV they had a pleasant travel experience.

“It was great, it was just as smooth as smooth,” Jense said.

And despite the large volume of people moving through the airport, travelers didn’t feel overcrowded.

“It wasn’t nearly as crowded as going to New York City,”  Heather Owen said, who was flying home from New York City.

“It wasn’t too bad out of Texas, the plane was full, but other than that,” Kelly Evans said, who was flying home from Fort Worth, Texas.

Passengers KSL TV spoke with Sunday reported no issues with crowds, cancelations or even getting through airport security.

“It was a long line, but it was only about 10 minutes,”  Nick Genknger said, who was flying home from New Jersey.

“Security in Ohio was actually pretty good,” Giovanniello said.

“The security lines this morning were packed but they got us right through,” Evans said.

The only complaint KSL TV heard was the flight home could’ve been more fun.

“No turbulence,” Ajax Fairbank said, who was flying home from New York City.

For some, it seems turbulence adds a little excitement to the otherwise uneventful experience.

“Yes,” Fairbank said.

He may have been the only one who wanted a bumpier ride. Speaking with travelers and airport staff, it’s been a smooth Thanksgiving weekend in Salt Lake City all around.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Travelers fill the Salt Lake City International airport after traveling for Thanksgiving on Dec. 1,...

Brian Carlson

Holiday travelers make their return home to Utah

Tens of thousands of people will pass through the Salt Lake City International Airport on Sunday, on their way home from Thanksgiving celebrations. So far travelers are reporting a pretty smooth experience on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

6 seconds ago

Downtown Salt Lake City is barely visible from Ensign Peak in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 11...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

GOP Utah lawmakers consider having more say over air quality rules

Some Utah legislators are considering having more say over the rules dictating state air quality standards and expressed hope that the incoming Trump administration will be friendlier to the Beehive State when it comes to what they see as overly onerous environmental regulations.

10 minutes ago

Ellie Howe, left, and Evie Kennington, both 7. laugh while playing a game on Small Business Saturda...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Salt Lake seeks shoppers back to Sugar House amid ‘brutal’ construction

Tim Hall remembers he always wanted to open a business in Sugar House because of its "unique vibrant energy."

2 hours ago

rocky mountain power crew...

Alton Barnhart

Rocky Mountain Power outage under investigation

A power outage in Salt Lake City is under investigation, affecting more than four thousand residents. 

3 hours ago

Heavy inversion creates a thin layer of visible smog covering the northern Utah valleys. (UDOT)...

Alton Barnhart

Heavy inversions hit Northern Utah with smog

Inversion has created a thin layer of visible smog covering the northern Utah valleys.

5 hours ago

A semi truck was on fire Saturday night, near Mile Marker 36 on Interstate 15. (Hurricane Valley F...

Alton Barnhart

Tire catches fire, setting semitruck trailer ablaze in Hurricane

A semitruck trailer caught on fire from a burning tire Saturday at midnight, near Mile Marker 36 on Interstate 15.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Holiday travelers make their return home to Utah