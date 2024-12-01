On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH'S AIR QUALITY

GOP Utah lawmakers consider having more say over air quality rules

Dec 1, 2024, 3:34 PM

Downtown Salt Lake City is barely visible from Ensign Peak in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 11...

Downtown Salt Lake City is barely visible from Ensign Peak in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

(Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Some Utah legislators are considering having more say over the rules dictating state air quality standards and expressed hope that the incoming Trump administration will be friendlier to the Beehive State when it comes to what they see as overly onerous environmental regulations.

Federal law sets some guidelines for air quality, but statewide rules are enacted by the Utah Air Quality Board, which is part of the state’s Department of Environmental Quality. Bryce Bird, the director of the state’s Division of Air Quality, addressed the Legislature’s Federalism Commission Tuesday, during which at least one top lawmaker expressed support for lawmakers to have more oversight in the rules that set clean air standards in Utah.

“This may be something for us to review in the upcoming session,” Rep. Casey Snider, R-Paradise, said of the rulemaking authority given to the agency. “There is a lot of legislative power that we have given to administrative bodies. We have delegated that. That’s fundamentally where Congress has gone sideways, is through the delegation of the authority that resides in this legislative branch.”

While he declined to cast judgment on the actions of the agency, Snider — who serves as the majority assistant whip in House Republican leadership — said bringing that authority back to the Legislature would make environmental rules more subject to accountability from voters. Lawmakers do vote to approve administrative rules that are proposed, but possible changes could see the Legislature having a more active role in setting air quality standards.

Several GOP members of the commission appeared supportive of the idea, as well.

“Go sit in a town hall and tell folks that these things are being contemplated; they’ll be shocked and probably frustrated,” Snider said. “I do believe that we need to bring some of this back and have a more robust discussion — maybe rule by rule — as we make some of these things roll out.”

It’s not uncommon for Utah’s air quality to be poor — particularly during winter inversions — and improving air quality is a frequent conversation on Utah’s Capitol Hill. This past legislative session, however, several proposals to incentivize electric lawn equipment, reduce state emissions and cap emissions from large polluters didn’t advance.

The Legislature did approve a bill this year that prevents the Air Quality Board from prohibiting controlled burns in certain circumstances between Nov. 1 and March 31 of each year.

Bird said Utah has continued to make progress on air quality, though, and the state’s “winters are getting much cleaner.”

Snider hasn’t outlined specific policies for changing who makes air quality rules, though the issue is likely to be brought up during the upcoming legislative session that begins in January.

Republican lawmakers on the Federalism Commission, which was created to evaluate whether the federal government is overstepping into states’ rights issues, also celebrated the incoming Trump administration and said they expect less pressure from the federal government when it comes to air quality.

Utah’s Republican-controlled government was often at odds with the Biden administration, but top lawmakers have been hopeful that President-elect Donald Trump will be more aligned with their interests on regulations and public lands issues. Rep. Ken Ivory, R-West Jordan, said Trump’s election has created an opportunity to reestablish lines between state and federal issues, now that leaders in blue states such as California are looking to push back against Republicans in Washington.

“This is the time to move and restore these jurisdictional lines where we have even many of the blue states now coming out very vocally,” he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah's Air Quality

Downtown Salt Lake City is barely visible from Ensign Peak in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 11...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

GOP Utah lawmakers consider having more say over air quality rules

Some Utah legislators are considering having more say over the rules dictating state air quality standards and expressed hope that the incoming Trump administration will be friendlier to the Beehive State when it comes to what they see as overly onerous environmental regulations.

4 seconds ago

A pump jack operates on the Navajo Nation reservation near Montezuma Creek in San Juan County on Fr...

Alexander Campbell

EPA fines oil company $5.5 million, must upgrade facilities in Utah

Ovintiv, a Denver-based oil drilling company, was fined $5.5 million on Monday for violations of the Clean Air Act.

2 months ago

A fire helicopter scooping water to use for a nearby Utah fire on Sept 11, 2024....

Darby Sparks

Study links wildfire pollution to psychiatric problems in children

A new study is showing that wildfire air pollution can cause short and long term psychiatric problem in children.

3 months ago

Downtown Salt Lake City is barely visible from Ensign Peak in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 11...

Mary Culbertson

‘Smoke Lake City’ to return, overshadowing lowest season temperatures yet

Utah's air quality report for Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024 showed a shocking danger in the state. Unfortunately, smoke remains in the forecast.

3 months ago

Herriman High School administrators rented out the Real Salt Lake Academy indoor training facility ...

Debbie Worthen

Herriman High School moves practices indoors because of poor air quality

The smoky air is causing trouble for high school sports teams trying to get daily practices completed.

3 months ago

An aerial view of Salt Lake County as the smoke from nearby wildfires fill the valley on Aug. 2, 20...

Michael Houck

Smoke from Idaho wildfires overtakes parts of Utah

The smoke from the 21 wildfires affecting Idaho is causing unhealthy air quality for several Utah counties on Wednesday.

3 months ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

GOP Utah lawmakers consider having more say over air quality rules