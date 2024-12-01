On the Site:
Texans TE Dalton Schultz Extends Houston Lead In Jacksonville

Dec 1, 2024, 2:53 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Bingham High standout Dalton Schultz walked in his first touchdown of the season to extend the Texans’ lead in Jacksonville.

Houston took advantage of some busted coverage, finding Schultz wide open on the right side of the field for six.

Schultz has had at least five touchdowns in each of the last five seasons.

Despite playing in every game for the Texans this year, it took until week 13 for Schultz to find the end zone for the first time.

Against the Jaguars, Schultz had five receptions for 61 yards and a TD. He was Houston’s second-leading receiver.

After his score, Houston went up 23-6. The Jags scored on back-to-back drives to end the game but the comeback fell just short and the Texans improved to 8-5 with the 23-20 win.

Through 12 games played, Schultz has posted 36 receptions for 363 yards.

About Dalton Schultz

Following his high school career at Bingham, Schultz played for the Stanford Cardinals.

After his time at Stanford, the Cowboys selected Schultz during the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Schultz saw little playing time during his first two seasons in the league. In 2020, he caught the first touchdown of his NFL career and finished the year with four scores.

In 2021, Schultz had a breakout year for Dallas. He had 78 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns.

In 2022, the former Miner posted 57 catches for 577 yards and five touchdowns.

In March 2023, Schultz signed with the Texans after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Cowboys.

In his first season as a Texan, Schultz pulled down 59 receptions for 635 yards and five touchdowns.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

