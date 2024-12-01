LeBron James, Lakers Set To Face Jazz In Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night in Salt Lake City.

James has played a road game in Utah just three times since signing with the Lakers in 2018.

The superstar forward last played in Salt Lake City in April of 2023.

Related: Mavericks Sink Jazz On Front End Of Back-To-Back

LeBron James Led Lakers Have Fared Well Against Jazz

With James in uniform, the Lakers are 2-1 in Utah in their last three appearances.

Without James, the Lakers are 2-5 in their last seven road games in Utah.

Entering Sunday’s game the Lakers own the eighth-best record in the Western Conference at 11-8, and are coming off a 101-93 loss at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Jazz own the second-worst record in the West at 4-15, including Saturday’s home loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

A slow first quarter doomed the @utahjazz against the @dallasmavs. But Walker Kessler’s development into a high-level starting center has been one of the bright spots of the season. #TakeNote https://t.co/sJWZALWiCv — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 1, 2024

Lauri Markkanen scored 19 points to lead the Jazz, but shot just 7-20 from the floor including 2-11 from three.

The Lakers beat the Jazz in Los Angeles 124-118 behind a career-high 37 points from rookie Dalton Knecht.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT – Jordan Clarkson (plantar fasciitis)

OUT – Kyle Filipowski (leg inflamation)

OUT – Taylor Hendricks (fractured fibula)

OUT – Cody Williams (G League)

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

PROBABLE – Anthony Davis (plantar fasciitis)

QUESTIONABLE – Austin Reaves (pelvic contusion)

QUESTIONABLE – Car Reddish (illness)

DOUBTFUL – D’Angelo Russell (illness)

OUT – Jaxson Hayes (right ankle)

OUT – Bronny James (heel)

OUT – Jarred Vanderbilt (foot surgery)

OUT – Christian Wood (knee surgery)

How To Watch, Stream Jazz vs. Lakers

The Jazz will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at 6 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops