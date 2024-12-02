Man facing charges after accidentally shooting, killing a man while aiming for skunk

On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Dec 1, 2024, 5:45 PM

FILE — Police lights. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – A Sevier County man is facing negligent homicide charges after he accidentally shot a man in the head while aiming for a skunk on his property.

Darren James Ence, 39, is facing one count of negligent homicide, according to police.

A probable cause statement disclosed that on Oct. 4, Darren Ence called police to report an accidental shooting near Flat Canyon Loop Rd. in Elsinore, UT.

Ense told police that he shot at a skunk that was on his property while getting his trailer ready to go camping.

After hitting the animal, he “noticed dust from UTV in a dirt field north of his property, and it went over a berm of dirt, and lost sight of it,” documents state.

Ense reportedly jumped into his UTV and drove to where he last saw the other UTV. Upon arrival, Ense told police he found an elderly man slumped over, and an elderly woman in the passenger seat, according to the statement.

Documents state that the woman passenger told Darren that they heard a loud boom, then the back window of the UTV broke, and then the man fell into her lap.

Darren reportedly called police to report an accident.

Police stated that upon arrival, they found a copper jack from the bullet and the victim’s hat which “had a through and through hole” that was consistent with the victim’s wounds.

Ense told police he had been drinking that night, and police found his blood alcohol level was .10%, documents state. It was also confirmed by police that while getting his trailer ready, Ense reportedly had his truck and generator running, which drowned out the sound of the couple’s UTV when Ense was shooting.

The man who was shot was reportedly taken to a hospital by a medical helicopter and died on Oct. 5 from his injuries.

“Darren Ence should have known the risks of shooting near the roadway. He did shoot his gun, which struck the victim, ending his life,” the probable cause statement said.

Accidents & Injuries

Carlysle Price

4 seconds ago

