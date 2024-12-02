Rams WR Puka Nacua Finds End Zone To Give LA Late Lead

On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Dec 1, 2024, 5:10 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

NEW ORLEANS – Former BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua caught what went on to be the game-winning touchdown for the Rams in New Orleans on Sunday.

With the game tied at 14-14, Los Angeles marched down the field and called a screen play for Nacua in the red zone.

With his number called from seven yards out, the former Cougar made it look easy.

He followed his blockers and side-stepped past the final defender into the end zone to give the Rams a lead with nine minutes left.

The score was Nacua’s second of the year. After missing significant time this season with a knee injury, the Rams rising star has finally found his stride in the second half of 2024.

The Saints threatened to tie on their final drive but ultimately fell short, turning the ball over on downs.

In Los Angeles’ 21-14 win in week 13, Nacua posted five receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown. He also took one carry for seven yards.

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and immediately became a star for the Cougars.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as well as 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

In April 2023, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Nacua finished his first season as a professional with an NFL rookie record 105 receptions for 1,486 yards. He also scored six touchdowns.

The rookie wideout received NFL All-Pro second-team honors for his play in 2023. He finished as the runner-up to C.J. Stroud for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

