ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

One person injured after semitruck crashed into four cars

Dec 1, 2024, 7:17 PM | Updated: 7:47 pm

A Utah Department of Transportation camera shows traffic on Interstate 15 after a semitruck and four cars crashed in Box Elder County on Dec. 1, 2024. (UDOT)

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


WILLARD – A crash involving a semitruck and multiple cars closed southbound lanes of Interstate 15 Sunday.

A semitruck and four cars were involved in a crash on I-15 in Box Elder County, according to Sgt. Battenfield with the Utah Highway Patrol.

Battenfield told KSLTV that the driver of the semitruck had followed other cars too closely, and ran into four cars that were slowing for traffic.

“Everybody’s trying to get back home from Thanksgiving,” Battenfield said.

The crash occurred at approximately 6 p.m., and caused southbound lanes near Willard to close, the Utah Department of Transportation said in a post on X.

Battenfield told KSL TV that one person had minor injuries following the crash and was taken to a hospital. Battenfield estimated all lanes would be opened by 7:30 p.m.

