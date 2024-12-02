Collin Sexton Freezes LeBron James With Fake Pass For Open Layup
Dec 1, 2024, 7:17 PM
SALT LAKE CITY- Collin Sexton and the Utah Jazz are in the middle of a back-and-forth battle with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on the second night of a back-to-back.
Even with the imposing presence of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Colling Sexton showed no fear as he froze LeBron James on his way to the basket.
Collin Sexton started the sequence with a steal on the defensive end, snatching the ball out of Gabe Vincent’s hands. The young bull then showed off his speed, leaving four Lakers behind him. Collin ran alongside Lauri Markkanen with only LeBron James impeding his path to the basket. As Sexton entered the lane, he cradled the ball behind his back as if he was going to pass it to Markkanen, but yanked it back at the last second, stopping LeBron in his tracks and giving Sexton a wide-open lefty layup.
At the time, the basket gave the Jazz a six-point lead over the Lakers.
