Collin Sexton Freezes LeBron James With Fake Pass For Open Layup

When paired with Markkanen and Kessler, both seven-footers, it’s not unusual for the Jazz starters to tower over the opposition.

But is that an advantage?

“The advantage, in theory, is rebounding as well as rim protection,” Hardy said.

Through the first 17 games of the season, the rebounding advantage has been clear.

The Jazz own the sixth-best rebounding percentage in the NBA at 51.4 percent, aided largely by their 12.1 offensive rebounds per game.

The rim protection remains a work in progress.

Entering Saturday’s game, opposing teams were shooting 65.8 percent against the Jazz inside of six feet, the eighth-worst in the NBA. (That number is affected by the Jazz allowing the most fastbreak points.)

The added size in the frontcourt can also make the Jazz more susceptible to teams that space the floor with their big men.

“Sometimes teams can spread you out a lot, and it feels bad when they start making a bunch of threes,” Hardy added.

The Mavericks frontcourt featuring PJ Washington and Naji Marshall shot a combined 3-8 against the Jazz.

Offensively, the Jazz are also limited in ballhandling with three bigs on the floor.

Rather than having a playmaking forward on the court, the Jazz are more dependent on Keyonte George and Collin Sexton to initiate the offense.

“John’s a good ball handler at his position, I think Kyle is as well, but there’s a give and take with all the lineup decisions,” Hardy said.

Those sacrifices may provide an opportunity for Cody Williams to work his way back into the team’s starting lineup as he develops as a defender and ballhandler.

The Jazz rookie is currently playing with the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League after spending the first 16 games of the season with the primary roster.

Williams had 18 points on 6-18 shooting in his debut with the Stars on Friday night.