Lauri Markkanen Blows Past Anthony Davis For Reverse Dunk

Dec 1, 2024, 7:35 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utah Jazz went into the halftime break trailing the Los Angeles Lakers by only two points on the back of strong first-half performances from John Collins and Lauri Markkanen.

Markkanen added to his highlight reel just before halftime with a showstopping reverse dunk on the baseline.

With less than a minute to go, the Utah Jazz trailed the Los Angeles Lakers by four and were trying to close the gap before halftime. Brice Sensabaugh possessed the ball at the top of the paint beyond the three-point line. Lauri Markkanen flashed across, faking a screen on Sensabaugh’s defender and then flashing out toward the wing, leaving him open. Brice hit him with a pass and Anthony Davis came out to pick up the unmarked man. Lauri put the ball on the floor and simply blew past both Davis and Armel Traore who came out to help.

After pushing past the two Laker defenders, Markkanen took two steps before jumping and reversing in the air to throw down the hammer on the other side of the basket.

For Jazz, Is Size Always An Advantage?

Whether it was Taylor Hendricks (6-foot-9) who is lost of the season, Kyle Filipowski (6-foot-11) who is working his way back from leg inflammation, or John Collins (6-foot-9) who has assumed the role with the younger players injured, the Jazz have one of the bigger frontcourts in the NBA.

When paired with Markkanen and Kessler, both seven-footers, it’s not unusual for the Jazz starters to tower over the opposition.

But is that an advantage?

“The advantage, in theory, is rebounding as well as rim protection,” Hardy said.

Through the first 17 games of the season, the rebounding advantage has been clear.

The Jazz own the sixth-best rebounding percentage in the NBA at 51.4 percent, aided largely by their 12.1 offensive rebounds per game.

The rim protection remains a work in progress.

Entering Saturday’s game, opposing teams were shooting 65.8 percent against the Jazz inside of six feet, the eighth-worst in the NBA. (That number is affected by the Jazz allowing the most fastbreak points.)

The added size in the frontcourt can also make the Jazz more susceptible to teams that space the floor with their big men.

“Sometimes teams can spread you out a lot, and it feels bad when they start making a bunch of threes,” Hardy added.

The Mavericks frontcourt featuring PJ Washington and Naji Marshall shot a combined 3-8 against the Jazz.

Offensively, the Jazz are also limited in ballhandling with three bigs on the floor.

Rather than having a playmaking forward on the court, the Jazz are more dependent on Keyonte George and Collin Sexton to initiate the offense.

“John’s a good ball handler at his position, I think Kyle is as well, but there’s a give and take with all the lineup decisions,” Hardy said.

Those sacrifices may provide an opportunity for Cody Williams to work his way back into the team’s starting lineup as he develops as a defender and ballhandler.

The Jazz rookie is currently playing with the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League after spending the first 16 games of the season with the primary roster.

Williams had 18 points on 6-18 shooting in his debut with the Stars on Friday night.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

What more coverage of the Utah Jazz? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

