Lauri Markkanen Blows Past Anthony Davis For Reverse Dunk

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utah Jazz went into the halftime break trailing the Los Angeles Lakers by only two points on the back of strong first-half performances from John Collins and Lauri Markkanen.

Markkanen added to his highlight reel just before halftime with a showstopping reverse dunk on the baseline.

With less than a minute to go, the Utah Jazz trailed the Los Angeles Lakers by four and were trying to close the gap before halftime. Brice Sensabaugh possessed the ball at the top of the paint beyond the three-point line. Lauri Markkanen flashed across, faking a screen on Sensabaugh’s defender and then flashing out toward the wing, leaving him open. Brice hit him with a pass and Anthony Davis came out to pick up the unmarked man. Lauri put the ball on the floor and simply blew past both Davis and Armel Traore who came out to help.

After pushing past the two Laker defenders, Markkanen took two steps before jumping and reversing in the air to throw down the hammer on the other side of the basket.

icymi: this is how the first half ended 🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/dEY1VTvMLA — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 2, 2024

For Jazz, Is Size Always An Advantage?

Whether it was Taylor Hendricks (6-foot-9) who is lost of the season, Kyle Filipowski (6-foot-11) who is working his way back from leg inflammation, or John Collins (6-foot-9) who has assumed the role with the younger players injured, the Jazz have one of the bigger frontcourts in the NBA.

