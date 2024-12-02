LocalsInTheNFL Week 13 Recap: Top Performances And Weekly Roundup

SALT LAKE CITY – The 13th week of the 2024 NFL season is just about in the books with only Monday Night Football remaining. Players with local ties made their mark all over the league in week 13.

Every local NFL player who recorded a stat, with the top performances highlighted, or helped their team pick up a win can be found in our weekly roundup.

Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season begins on December 5 as the Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

NFL Locals’ Week 13: Top Performances, All Stats, And More

Top Local NFL Performances

In The Statsheet

On Thursday Night, former Utah WR Tim Patrick caught two passes for 48 yards in the Lions’ three-point win over Chicago.

Also on TNF, former Ute Jaylon Johnson had three total tackles (two solo).

Two former BYU Cougars on the Packers, safety Zayne Anderson and RB Chris Brooks, helped Green Bay top Miami on Thursday. Anderson posted two solo tackles. Brooks had 29 scrimmage yards on three carries and two receptions.

Judge Memorial standout Kaden Elliss was the leading tackler on the Falcons defense with five (three solo) and he added one sack, one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup.

Former Utah CB Clark Phillips III had four total tackles (three solo) and one pass breakup against the Chargers.

Former BYU RB Tyler Allgeier took eight carries for 16 yards and also had one reception for six yards in week 13.

East High star Jaylen Warren gained nine yards on three carries and pulled in four receptions for 55 yards.

Former Southern Utah safety Miles Killebrew posted three solo tackles against the Bengals.

Bingham High standout Jay Tufele had one solo tackle for Cincinnati against Pittsburgh.

Former Ute kicker Matt Gay went 1/1 on field goals and 2/2 on extra points against New England.

Former BYU LB Sione Takitaki recorded one solo tackle in week 13 against Indy.

Two locals on Washington’s defense, former Utah State LB Bobby Wagner and former BYU CB Michael Davis, helped the Commanders blow out Tennessee on Sunday. Wagner had five total tackles (four solo) and one QB hit. Davis had one tackle.

Former Utah LB Nephi Sewell posted one solo tackle against the LA Rams.

Two former BYU playmakers on the Saints, RB Jamaal Williams and TE Taysom Hill, both got in the stat sheet against Los Angeles. Williams had one reception for seven yards. Hill netted 47 scrimmage yards on five carries and five receptions.

On SNF, former BYU LB Fred Warner recorded four total tackles (three solo).

Former Weber State CB Taron Johnson posted six total tackles (four solo) against San Francisco.

Another local in Buffalo’s secondary, former Ute safety Cole Bishop had two total tackles (one solo) on Sunday Night.

Secured The Win

Desert Hills star Penei Sewell and the Lions secured a big rivalry win over the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving, 23-20.

Former BYU OL Blake Freeland and the Colts allowed zero sacks and only two QB hits in a one-point win over the Patriots.

Former Utah OL Sataoa Laumea and the Seahawks secured their spot atop the NFC West with a win over the New York Jets in week 13.

Former Utah OL Braeden Daniels and the Texans fought off a late Jacksonville comeback to win, 23-20.

Former Weber State OL Sua Opeta and the Buccaneers defeated the Panthers, 23-20, on Sunday.

Sign up for the KSL Sports Pro Football Challenge!

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From top performances to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Want more coverage of Top Local NFL Performances? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @CHoltSports