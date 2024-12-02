On the Site:
HEALTH

Mixed vegetable medley bags recalled after E. coli outbreak linked to carrots

Dec 2, 2024, 6:30 AM

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a recall Friday for multiple brands of vegetable medley packs for possible E. coli contamination.

The recall was issued in the wake of a Grimmway Farms outbreak linked to carrots that left one person dead and dozens sickened. Grimmway Farms notified 4Earth Farms the carrots used in the medleys may have been contaminated.

4Earth Farms reported no illnesses had been linked to the vegetable medley bags, but issued the recall out of an “abundance of caution.”

The bags recalled were distributed to Colorado, California, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Florida, Pennsylvania and Illinois. The affected products would have a best-by date of Sept. 7 through Nov. 2, and were sold in Albert’s Organics, Walmart, O.K. Produce, UNFI, Kennedy Produce and Sprouts Farmers Market.

A list of the recalled products and the grocery stores they would have been sold in. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Symptoms of E. coli include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested contacting a healthcare provider should symptoms occur. Questions can be directed to 4Earth Farms from Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. MT at 855.918.1706.

8 minutes ago

