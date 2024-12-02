On the Site:
Missing 15-year-old girl from Box Elder County found safe

Dec 2, 2024, 10:11 AM | Updated: Dec 4, 2024, 8:43 am

blue and red lights mixing from a police car...

FILE — (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

WILLARD, Box Elder County — A 15-year-old girl was reported missing and endangered on Monday, and the Willard Police Department asked for any information to help aid their investigation. On Wednesday, police announced she had been safely located.

Police said the girl had been in contact with family on Saturday, but was not seen or heard from after that. She was without medication she took regularly and was considered endangered.

Authorities believed it was possible she was heading to Montana, but it wasn’t specified where she was found.

Editor’s note: This article was updated after its initial publication, and the name and description of the girl was removed due to her age.

Missing 15-year-old girl from Box Elder County found safe