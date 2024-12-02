On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
15-year-old girl missing, endangered out of Box Elder County

Dec 2, 2024, 10:11 AM

WILLARD, Box Elder County — A 15-year-old girl was reported missing and endangered on Monday, and the Willard Police Department is asking for any information to help aid their investigation.

The missing girl, Constancee Doyle, is also known as “Ace” or “Z,” police said. She is white with black hair and black eyes, at 5 foot 2 inches and 150 pounds.

Constancee was last seen wearing a brown jacket with an unknown color of shorts and a green bandana. Police did not provide photos.

Police said she was in contact with family on Saturday, but was not seen or heard from after that.

Constancee is without medication she takes to help aid a mental disorder, police said. Authorities believe it’s possible she was heading to Montana.

Willard Police Department asked anyone with information to contact dispatch at 435-723-6890.

15-year-old girl missing, endangered out of Box Elder County