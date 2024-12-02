Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GOOD NEWS

Looking Out for the Good: First responders in Spanish Fork host Battle of the Badges blood drive

Dec 2, 2024, 10:40 AM | Updated: 10:43 am

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

SPANISH FORK — First responders in Spanish Fork are holding a friendly competition on Monday to encourage blood donations for the American Red Cross.

It’s all part of their Battle of the Badges blood drive between Spanish Fork police officers and firefighters.

The first responders have invited the community to come donate as well so they can cast their vote on which team they think will win with the most donations.

Anyone wanting to join in on the drive can schedule an appointment through the Red Cross’s website. The blood drive takes place at the Veteran’s Memorial Building at 386 North Main Street in Spanish Fork between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

The Red Cross said it’s especially important to donate this time of year since they see a decline in donors around the holidays.

KSL 5 TV Live

Good News

american red cross...

Tamara Vaifanua

Looking Out for the Good: First responders in Spanish Fork host Battle of the Badges blood drive

First responders in Spanish Fork are holding a friendly competition on Monday to encourage blood donations for the American Red Cross.

3 minutes ago

buddies 4 life day program runs homeless drive...

Tamara Vaifanua

Looking Out for the Good: Buddies 4 Life hosts homeless drive

The Buddies 4 Life day program is running its “Help Individuals with Disabilities Help the Homeless” drive on Wednesday morning.

5 days ago

The Salt Lake City-based NBA team announced Swig as the official soda shop of the Utah Jazz. (Swig)...

Tamara Vaifanua

Utah is experiencing its own viral moment

Utah's majestic mountains, epic national parks, and incredible skiing draws in visitors from all around the world.

6 days ago

Dan Sorenson is pictured with the chance trio credited with saving his life in October. (KSL TV)...

Dan Rascon

After “miracle” revival, Salt Lake man meets group who saved his life

An emergency doctor and two nurses ended up in the right place at the right time in October, saving a Salt Lake man's life.

6 days ago

Liana Latu is the starting middle blocker for the Skyline High School girl's volleyball team. Weeks...

Tamara Vaifanua

Looking Out for the Good: High school volleyball player surprises crowd with National Anthem

Liana Latu is the starting middle blocker for the Skyline High School girl's volleyball team. Weeks ago, she surprised her teammates and a crowd with her voice.

6 days ago

A girl holding a box of Mac and Cheese which was given to her family during Thanksgiving event at H...

Alex Cabrero

JC Cares Foundation gives food to over 250 families in need

Several struggling Utah families gathered at Heartland Elementary School on Sunday to receive not only Thanksgiving food but community care and support.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Looking Out for the Good: First responders in Spanish Fork host Battle of the Badges blood drive