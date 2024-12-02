Looking Out for the Good: First responders in Spanish Fork host Battle of the Badges blood drive

SPANISH FORK — First responders in Spanish Fork are holding a friendly competition on Monday to encourage blood donations for the American Red Cross.

It’s all part of their Battle of the Badges blood drive between Spanish Fork police officers and firefighters.

The first responders have invited the community to come donate as well so they can cast their vote on which team they think will win with the most donations.

Anyone wanting to join in on the drive can schedule an appointment through the Red Cross’s website. The blood drive takes place at the Veteran’s Memorial Building at 386 North Main Street in Spanish Fork between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

The Red Cross said it’s especially important to donate this time of year since they see a decline in donors around the holidays.