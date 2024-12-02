2 seriously injured in crash with officer squad car in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Two people were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash involving a police officer on Monday. According to the South Salt Lake police, the officer was uninjured.

Detective Ryan Alvarez with South Salt Lake police said the crash occurred at 210 West and 3900 South. One driver was a man in his 60s or 70s, Alvarez said, and the other driver was a man in his 20s or 30s — Alvarez did not have exact ages. They were both taken to the hospital and in need of life support.

At the scene afterward, it appeared that a white Chevrolet Taho and a blue armored cash transport vehicle were the two other vehicles involved.

Alvarez said the officer was stopped at a red light at the time of the crash.

The Utah Highway Patrol took over the investigation. KSL TV has reached out for further specifics on the events leading up to the crash.

This is a developing story. It may be updated.