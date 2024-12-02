‘Mutiny’ at Provo Canyon behavioral school prompts lockdown, large police presence, police say

PROVO — A large police presence at Provo Canyon School in Springville was due to a “lockdown situation” on Sunday, according to the Springville Police Department.

Lt. Warren Foster described the situation as a “mutiny,” saying the clients “went out of control” and attempted to take over the facility. Therefore, Springville police, Provo police and Spanish Fork officers responded to the school to handle the incident.

Beyond that, Foster said he was still gathering further information in the investigation and would update when more information became available.

Provo Canyon School made the following statement regarding the incident through CEO Tim Marshall:

Yesterday, individuals in our care damaged a few windows on one of our buildings. Police were called to assist. No one was injured. Staff and patients are safe. There were no arrests. We thank the Springville and Mapleton Police Departments for the swift response. Provo Canyon School is open and fully operational.

The school, which serves high school boys and girls, and middle school boys, was previously scrutinized after Paris Hilton and other women came forward saying they’d been abused while being treated at the school. Provo Canyon School has long upheld the notion that the allegations coincided with the previous owner of the school, which changed in 2000. However, there were several allegations made after the year 2000.

Hilton has advocated for the closure of the school through a documentary released in 2020, and online, but the school has since remained open.