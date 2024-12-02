Close
CONSUMER

IRS warns of scams during holiday season

Dec 2, 2024, 3:02 PM

a person types into a keyboard...

FILE - A person types on a keyboard on June 6, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Sam Herrera's Profile Picture

BY SAM HERRERA


SALT LAKE CITY — Scammers are likely to try to take advantage of unsuspecting people this holiday season, the Internal Revenue Service warned Monday.

The warning came on Cyber Monday, a day jam-packed with online shopping.

The IRS recommended taking steps like using secure websites, having up-to-date security software on all devices and using strong passwords to protect your information from scams while shopping.

The IRS said that during the holidays, scammers take advantage of what is already on people’s minds, like package deliveries.

A common tactic scammers use is sending out a text or email pretending to be from a company attempting a delivery.

These scams include a link that can download malware or trick someone into giving up their personal information.

“Don’t click on anything unknown, even if you just ordered gifts and you’re expecting packages to come to your door soon. Double-check before you click,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in the press release.

