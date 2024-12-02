Close
KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah, BYU Volleyball Prepare To Embark on NCAA Tournament Run

Dec 2, 2024, 12:02 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament begins this week and both Utah and BYU will look to make a deep run.

In the first round, the Utes face off against the College of Charleston and the Cougars will play Loyola Chicago.

NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament Begins This Week

Utah was selected to be a host institution for the first and second rounds so they will have the home-floor advantage against the Cougars on December 5 at 7:30 p.m. (MST).

If they win their opening-round matchup, they will then face either Florida Gulf Coast University or Marquette, also at the Huntsman Center.

BYU Volleyball takes on Loyola Chicago at Holloway Gymnasium, the home of the Purdue Boilermakers, on December 5 at 1:30 p.m. (MST).

If BYU beats the Ramblers on Thursday, they will move on to face the winner of Purdue and Western Michigan.

With the Utes being a No. 4 seed and the Cougars being a No. 5 seed, a deep tournament run is definitely in the cards for both schools.

The toughest matchups that could come sooner than later for Utah are No. 5 Marquette (23-8) and No. 1 Penn State (29-2). In the regionals, they could also cross paths with No. 2 Creighton (29-2).

For the Cougars, they will have to worry about No. 4 Purdue (25-6) and No. 1 Louisville (25-5) in the immediate future. In the regionals, they may see No. 2 Stanford (25-4).

The semifinals and championship game will take place at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky on December 19 and December 22.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com.

