School board member accused of trying to bribe man running against him

Dec 2, 2024, 1:12 PM | Updated: 1:12 pm

FILE — A gavel pictured in a courtroom. (Yuri A., Shutterstock)

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


SALT LAKE CITY — A member of the Salt Lake City School Board is accused of trying to bribe another candidate.

Mohamed Baayd, 49, of Salt Lake City, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with committing “bribery in elections,” a third-degree felony.

Baayd beat Russell Askren in the November election to retain his seat on the school board.

According to charging documents, the two men met for the first time in March. During that meeting, Baayd told Askren “that he knew a councilmember position was going to open in two years and that he was planning to run and had a very good chance of winning. Baayd stated that it was important for him to remain in his current position and asked Mr. Askren to withdraw from the election and allow Baayd to be re-elected.”

In exchange for dropping out, Baayd allegedly said he “would involve Mr. Askren in the work of the board and make sure he got to know all the members of the board and the district superintendent. Baayd explained that if he won the councilmember position, he would advocate for Mr. Askren and recommend to the board that they appoint him as his replacement,” according to the charges.

Baayd said he needed an answer from Askren by the end of the week. Askren later sent a text message to Baayd stating he “would be ‘continuing his campaign’ and that ‘withdrawing in exchange for your support and help to position me for a mid-term appointment’ was something he did not want any part of,” the charges state.

This story may be updated

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

