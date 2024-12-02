USU, BYU, Utah Receive First 2024 NCAA Net Rankings

SALT LAKE CITY – The first NCAA NET Rankings for the 2024 College Basketball season have been released and three local teams have top 100 placements.

Utah State has the highest ranking of any local team, coming in at No. 14.

The Aggies have yet to lose this season with a 6-0 record. They have a considerable lead over anyone else in the Mountain West in the NET rankings. The closest teams are Nevada at No. 32 and Boise State at No. 38.

BYU is the next-highest local team in the rankings at No. 48. Utah comes in behind them at No. 61.

Despite being tied for the fourth-best record in their conference, eight Big 12 teams sit above the Cougars and Utes.

🖐️ #Big12MBB teams in the top 20 of the latest @AP_Top25 pic.twitter.com/7Vp11v9dKB — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) December 2, 2024

Undefeated Kansas and Cincinnati come in at No. 9 and No. 11 respectively. Arizona State sits one spot above BYU/Utah in the standings and comes in at No. 33. Texas Tech is the other team but the Red Raiders sit at No. 36 in the NET rankings.

Iowa State (19th), Houston (20th), Baylor (22nd), and West Virginia (29th) are also ahead of both Utah and BYU in the rankings.

The top five teams in College Basketball right now according to NET rankings are Tennessee, Auburn, and Gonzaga.

Now that the first NET rankings were released, they will be updated daily on the NCAA website.

