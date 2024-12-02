Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

USU, BYU, Utah Receive First 2024 NCAA Net Rankings

Dec 2, 2024, 12:50 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The first NCAA NET Rankings for the 2024 College Basketball season have been released and three local teams have top 100 placements.

Utah State has the highest ranking of any local team, coming in at No. 14.

The Aggies have yet to lose this season with a 6-0 record. They have a considerable lead over anyone else in the Mountain West in the NET rankings. The closest teams are Nevada at No. 32 and Boise State at No. 38.

BYU is the next-highest local team in the rankings at No. 48. Utah comes in behind them at No. 61.

Despite being tied for the fourth-best record in their conference, eight Big 12 teams sit above the Cougars and Utes.

Undefeated Kansas and Cincinnati come in at No. 9 and No. 11 respectively. Arizona State sits one spot above BYU/Utah in the standings and comes in at No. 33. Texas Tech is the other team but the Red Raiders sit at No. 36 in the NET rankings.

Iowa State (19th), Houston (20th), Baylor (22nd), and West Virginia (29th) are also ahead of both Utah and BYU in the rankings.

The top five teams in College Basketball right now according to NET rankings are Tennessee, Auburn, and Gonzaga.

Now that the first NET rankings were released, they will be updated daily on the NCAA website.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Want more coverage of the NCAA Net Rankings? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

USU, BYU, Utah Receive First 2024 NCAA Net Rankings

The first NCAA NET Rankings for the 2024 College Basketball season have been released and three local teams have top 100 placements.

44 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah, BYU Volleyball Prepare To Embark on NCAA Tournament Run

The NCAA Women's Volleyball Tournament begins this week and both the Utes and Cougars will look to make a deep run.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Late Timeout Costs Jazz Win Against Lakers

Collin Sexton appeared to have made the game-winning layup, but a late time out cost the Utah Jazz against the Los Angeles Lakers.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

#LocalsInTheNFL Week 13 Recap: Top Performances And Weekly Roundup

Check out our Locals In The NFL weekly roundup for top performances, all stats, and locals who picked up a week ten win.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lauri Markkanen Blows Past Anthony Davis For Reverse Dunk

The Utah Jazz went into the halftime break trailing the Los Angeles Lakers by only two points on the back of strong first-half performances from John Collins and Lauri Markkanen.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Collin Sexton Freezes LeBron James With Fake Pass For Open Layup

Even with the imposing presence of the NBA's all-time leading scorer, Colling Sexton showed no fear as he froze LeBron James on his way to the basket.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

USU, BYU, Utah Receive First 2024 NCAA Net Rankings