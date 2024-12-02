Two BYU Football Players Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – Two BYU football players intend to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

According to multiple reports, BYU wide receiver Kody Epps is entering the portal. The other is former four-star tight end Jackson Bowers.

Epps can enter the Transfer Portal immediately as a Graduate Transfer, and Bowers will officially enter on Monday, December 9.

Reports: Kody Epps to enter the Transfer Portal

On3 and ESPN reported the news of Epps opting for the portal.

BYU WR Kody Epps has entered the portal as a grad transfer, ESPN has learned. Epps has 73 career catches for 819 yards and 7 TDs. Missed much of this season due to injury. — Max Olson (@max_olson) December 2, 2024

Kody Epps has one year of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career. He spent the past five seasons with the BYU program, recording 73 receptions for 819 yards and seven touchdowns.

Epps appeared in six games with four starts during the 2024 season. He suffered an injury during BYU’s win at Baylor on September 28, limiting his availability for the remainder of the season.

Epps had a brief stint in the Transfer Portal in the spring of 2023 before returning to BYU days later.

The former Mater Dei High School star, who was a high school teammate of Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, will have one year of college eligibility remaining.

Former Four-Star TE Jackson Bowers

As for Jackson Bowers, he appeared in five games during his two years at BYU. He leaves BYU with three years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.

Thank you Heavenly Father!

I’m am entering the portal. Thank you to all my teammates for the love they give. pic.twitter.com/4q2AzvWqkW — Jackson Bowers (@jackson_bow3rs) December 2, 2024

When Bowers committed to BYU in the summer of 2022, it was a significant recruiting victory for BYU. Bowers is a former four-star prospect who picked BYU over offers from Alabama, Washington, Auburn, Arizona, Oregon, and others.

In his announcement that he intends to enter the Transfer Portal, Bowers wrote on X, “Thank you BYU!!! I LOVE all my teammates and will miss them more than they know. Thank you for everything you have taught me and the lessons that I learned here. Thank you for accepting me into this family. Thank you to everyone that made my time at BYU worth it. Grateful for the opportunity to be a Cougar.”

The Transfer Portal window for FBS athletes to officially enter is from Monday, December 9, and goes until December 28, 2024.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper