BYU Safety Micah Harper Will Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – BYU football safety Micah Harper has announced he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer.

Harper announced his intention to enter the portal on social media.

Thank you Cougar Nation 🤙🏽💙 For any inquiries: @youngbucksport Ben Clouser: clousernil@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/VIhEP1BZ25 — Micah Harper (@micahharper_) December 2, 2024

“My time here at the Y has been unforgettable. I’ve created memories both on and off the field that I will cherish forever. I am incredibly thankful for the relationships I’ve built, which have helped shape me into the person I am today.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to Coach Kalani and Coach G for giving me the opportunity to wear BYU Blue, earn a degree from the Marriott School of Business, and strengthen my faith daily. A big thank you as well to the admin on the 3rd floor, mentors, trainers, strength staff, and professors who have supported me along the way.

“As I look forward and consider my future, I trust that my steps are ordered by the Lord, and I believe He has a plan for me. With that said, I will be entering the transfer portal as a Graduate Transfer for my final year of eligibility. Thank you, Cougar Nation, for all the love and support. God bless.”

Harper’s 2024 season with the BYU football program

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Harper was BYU’s week one starter at nickel/safety to begin the 2024 season.

Harper worked his way back from an ACL injury in August 2023, which caused him to miss the entire 2023 season. He was projected to be one of the top players at the nickel spot for BYU entering the 2024 campaign.

Harper got dinged up early in the season, causing him to miss the Wyoming game in week three. After the September 28 game against Baylor, where he played in 21 snaps, he didn’t reach 20 snaps in another game the remainder of the year.

Hard-hitting defensive back

Harper’s best season at BYU was in 2022, where he recorded 62 tackles, three tackles for loss, three pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.

A hard-hitting defensive back who can play safety or cornerback, Harper garnered comparisons to former BYU defensive back Dayan Lake when he signed with the Cougars in the 2020 recruiting class.

The NCAA Transfer Portal window for FBS players runs from Monday, December 9 to December 28, 2024.

Harper is the third BYU football player in the 2024 transfer portal cycle to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. He joins Kody Epps and Jackson Bowers.

