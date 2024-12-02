Close
KSLSPORTS FEED

Which Utah Hockey Club Player Is Most Popular Amongst New Fanbase?

Dec 2, 2024, 2:58 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – As the Utah Hockey Club approaches the third month of their inaugural season, fans have now had the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the roster and decide which player is their favorite.

While a lot of Utah’s skaters were mentioned, almost 100 Utah Hockey Club fans shared which player(s) they like the most.

Jack McBain, Maveric Lamoureux and Matias Maccelli each received a few votes

While these players weren’t as popular as others, there were a few fans who have developed an appreciation for Jack McBain, Maveric Lamoureux and Matias Maccelli. As the second-leading goal scorer (8) on the team, McBain has been on fire as of late while rookie Lamoureux has impressed in his first stretch of NHL games.

Additionally, how can you not like a player with a name like Matias Maccelli that just rolls off the tongue?

Karel Vejmelka, Clayton Keller and Logan Cooley are fairly popular amongst fans

With each player receiving a strong number of votes, Karel Vejmelka, Clayton Keller and Logan Cooley were all fairly popular as well.

As the first-ever Utah Hockey Club Captain and the team’s current points leader (22), it’s no surprise that Keller has dazzled fans with his All-Star abilities. As for Vejmelka, he boasts a .917 save percentage and has played remarkably well since taking over the top goaltender spot in absence of Connor Ingram.

Meanwhile, Cooley is easily one of the most exciting players to watch on Utah’s roster because of his jaw dropping speed, crafty moves and current five-game point streak.

Dylan Guenther is already a beloved star for Utah Hockey Club

As a pure sharpshooter and the leading goal scorer (10) for the Utah Hockey Club, Dylan Guenther is already a special player and beloved young star in Salt Lake City.

Mikhail Sergachev appears to be the clear Utah Hockey Club fan favorite

After being traded from Tampa Bay during the offseason, defenseman Mikhail Sergachev has lived up to every expectation and then some. Currently, No. 98 has six goals, 10 assists, 16 points, 40 blocks and delivered 15 hits while skating almost 26 minutes a night (team-high).

Related: Regrading Utah Hockey Club’s Summer Trade For Sergachev

He’s also recently earned an Alternate Captain “A” on his sweater and won over the hearts of so many fans as the clear favorite.

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will now return home to face the Dallas Stars on Monday night. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

