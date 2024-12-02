Which Utah Hockey Club Player Is Most Popular Amongst New Fanbase?

SALT LAKE CITY – As the Utah Hockey Club approaches the third month of their inaugural season, fans have now had the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the roster and decide which player is their favorite.

While a lot of Utah’s skaters were mentioned, almost 100 Utah Hockey Club fans shared which player(s) they like the most.

#UtahHC fans, We’re almost 2 months into the inaugural NHL season in Utah. I’m curious, who is your favorite player so far? Let me know below! — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 30, 2024

Jack McBain, Maveric Lamoureux and Matias Maccelli each received a few votes

While these players weren’t as popular as others, there were a few fans who have developed an appreciation for Jack McBain, Maveric Lamoureux and Matias Maccelli. As the second-leading goal scorer (8) on the team, McBain has been on fire as of late while rookie Lamoureux has impressed in his first stretch of NHL games.

Additionally, how can you not like a player with a name like Matias Maccelli that just rolls off the tongue?

Jack McBain — Jordan 🇺🇸🇳🇿 (@JordanShipley23) November 30, 2024

Love them all but I really like Maverick. — Sheila Priwo (@SheilaPriwo) November 30, 2024

I really like how the commentators say Maccelli, so probably him. 😂 — Izeck McRae (@Izcraezy) November 30, 2024

Karel Vejmelka, Clayton Keller and Logan Cooley are fairly popular amongst fans

With each player receiving a strong number of votes, Karel Vejmelka, Clayton Keller and Logan Cooley were all fairly popular as well.

As the first-ever Utah Hockey Club Captain and the team’s current points leader (22), it’s no surprise that Keller has dazzled fans with his All-Star abilities. As for Vejmelka, he boasts a .917 save percentage and has played remarkably well since taking over the top goaltender spot in absence of Connor Ingram.

Man that’s tough. I’d have to say Clayton Keller. But they’re all awesome! — Troy Hooper (@TroyJHooper) December 1, 2024

As an OG Coyotes fan they are all my boys, but Keller is the heart and soul. He traditionally goes on a heater after the all star break and I’m here for it. — Captain Coyote (@CaptainCoyote4) November 30, 2024

Karel Vejmelka. Goalies are awesome — Ashley Brewer (@heyashtweeted) November 30, 2024

Vejmelka all the way — Countess SALTY (@sreynolds56) November 30, 2024

Meanwhile, Cooley is easily one of the most exciting players to watch on Utah’s roster because of his jaw dropping speed, crafty moves and current five-game point streak.

Logan Cooley. Love his motor. — Parker Evans (i) (@Pevans112233) November 30, 2024

Dylan Guenther is already a beloved star for Utah Hockey Club

As a pure sharpshooter and the leading goal scorer (10) for the Utah Hockey Club, Dylan Guenther is already a special player and beloved young star in Salt Lake City.

Guenther!! — SLC Hockey Fan🦣 (@11Kade7) November 30, 2024

Dylan Guenther — 𝕃𝕚𝕟𝕒𝕍¹³ 🎄🎁❄️ (@LiliLive_13) November 30, 2024

Guenther is going to be a star — Matt Buchta (@mbuchta412) November 30, 2024

Mikhail Sergachev appears to be the clear Utah Hockey Club fan favorite

After being traded from Tampa Bay during the offseason, defenseman Mikhail Sergachev has lived up to every expectation and then some. Currently, No. 98 has six goals, 10 assists, 16 points, 40 blocks and delivered 15 hits while skating almost 26 minutes a night (team-high).

He’s also recently earned an Alternate Captain “A” on his sweater and won over the hearts of so many fans as the clear favorite.

Sergachev — Your Friendly Winnie The Pooh (@DannyUkpong) November 30, 2024

Sergachev is a beast — matthew jost (@matthewjost4) November 30, 2024

Sergachev has been a rock. — Ryan Granquist (@granny22) November 30, 2024

As a lightning fan, I am so happy to see how much your fan base loves and appreciates Sergy. He is awesome. Hated to see him traded. Love that he has found an appreciative fan base. — Fear the Thunder (@OldSkoolTBLFan) November 30, 2024

