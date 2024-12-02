Utah Football Adds Three Commits To 2025 Recruiting Class

SALT LAKE CITY—On Monday, Utah Football kept the momentum rolling on the recruiting trail by picking up three new pledges.

First, North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX), three-star running back, flipped his commitment from SMU to Utah.

Second, Arlington (Arlington, TX) three-star cornerback Deon Mays announced his pledge after an official visit to Utah over the weekend.

Then, Muskogee (Muskogee, OK) three-star quarterback Jamarian “Byrd” Ficklin committed to Utah, flipping his pledge from Texas State.

Utah RB Commit Daniel Bray Brings Dynamic Athleticism

Bray had been committed to SMU for about a month. He officially visited Salt Lake City in October and was impressed with the program. Bray ultimately committed to SMU over Utah, Arizona, Houston, TCU, and others.

Despite his commitment to the Mustangs, the Utes remained a player in his recruitment. His decision to flip his commitment just days before the signing period is a significant win for the Utes.

Bray is a truly dynamic athlete, with a tremendous track background, he owns a personal best of 10.38 seconds in the 100-meter.

Utah CB Commit Deon Mays On Promising Trajectory

Mays was not on many radars coming into the 2024 season. However, after a strong senior campaign, Mays recruitment picked up steam. He added Utah, BYU, and San Diego State offers, while also hearing from programs like Kansas, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt and others.

At 6-foot-1, 165 pounds, Mays has good size for the cornerback position. He has fantastic speed as well, clocking numerous sub-10.6 second times in the 100-meter. He finished this season with 33 tackles, 1 interception, and 2 pass breakups.

Mays is the sort of late riser that Utah has been so adept at identifying over the years.

Utah QB Commit Jamarian “Byrd” Ficklin Is A Big Time Addition

The third commit of the day, Ficklin announced that he had flipped his commitment from Texas State to Utah. A promising quarterback prospect with tremendous dual-threat ability, Ficklin is a nice addition to the class.

He finished this season 117-of-189 for 2,218 yards, 28 touchdowns to just 4 interceptions, and added 533 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. He was a multi-year starter at Muskogee and has some truly impressive career totals. He’s amassed 10,710 passing yards, 119 touchdowns to 35 interceptions, while he’s ran for 1,938 yards and 42 touchdowns.

Ficklin is an up-and-coming quarterback prospect that has impressed this season. The Utes securing him just days before the signing period opens up is another nice win for the program. The lefty signal-caller has been a big-time leader at Muskogee and will be a welcomed addition in the quarterback room.

