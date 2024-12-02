Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Football Adds Three Commits To 2025 Recruiting Class

Dec 2, 2024, 2:59 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY—On Monday, Utah Football kept the momentum rolling on the recruiting trail by picking up three new pledges.

First, North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX), three-star running back, flipped his commitment from SMU to Utah.

Second, Arlington (Arlington, TX) three-star cornerback Deon Mays announced his pledge after an official visit to Utah over the weekend.

Then, Muskogee (Muskogee, OK) three-star quarterback Jamarian “Byrd” Ficklin committed to Utah, flipping his pledge from Texas State.

Utah RB Commit Daniel Bray Brings Dynamic Athleticism

Bray had been committed to SMU for about a month. He officially visited Salt Lake City in October and was impressed with the program. Bray ultimately committed to SMU over Utah, Arizona, Houston, TCU, and others.

Despite his commitment to the Mustangs, the Utes remained a player in his recruitment. His decision to flip his commitment just days before the signing period is a significant win for the Utes.

Bray is a truly dynamic athlete, with a tremendous track background, he owns a personal best of 10.38 seconds in the 100-meter.

Utah CB Commit Deon Mays On Promising Trajectory

Mays was not on many radars coming into the 2024 season. However, after a strong senior campaign, Mays recruitment picked up steam. He added Utah, BYU, and San Diego State offers, while also hearing from programs like Kansas, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt and others.

At 6-foot-1, 165 pounds, Mays has good size for the cornerback position. He has fantastic speed as well, clocking numerous sub-10.6 second times in the 100-meter. He finished this season with 33 tackles, 1 interception, and 2 pass breakups.

Mays is the sort of late riser that Utah has been so adept at identifying over the years.

Utah QB Commit Jamarian “Byrd” Ficklin Is A Big Time Addition

The third commit of the day, Ficklin announced that he had flipped his commitment from Texas State to Utah. A promising quarterback prospect with tremendous dual-threat ability, Ficklin is a nice addition to the class.

He finished this season 117-of-189 for 2,218 yards, 28 touchdowns to just 4 interceptions, and added 533 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. He was a multi-year starter at Muskogee and has some truly impressive career totals. He’s amassed 10,710 passing yards, 119 touchdowns to 35 interceptions, while he’s ran for 1,938 yards and 42 touchdowns.

Ficklin is an up-and-coming quarterback prospect that has impressed this season. The Utes securing him just days before the signing period opens up is another nice win for the program. The lefty signal-caller has been a big-time leader at Muskogee and will be a welcomed addition in the quarterback room.

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes CB Zemaiah Vaughn Wins Big 12 Defensive Player Of The Week

The Utes bested the Knights in Orlando by a score of 28-14, with half of their points coming from the defense. Despite their record, Utah boasts the Big 12's third-best total defense, allowing only 330 yards and less than 21 points per game. That dominant defense was on full display against UCF, forcing three turnovers, including two pick-sixs.

12 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Adds Three Commits To 2025 Recruiting Class

Jamarian Ficklin, Deon Mays, and Daniel Bray announced their commitments to Utah on Monday, a big boost ahead of the early signing period.

36 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Which Utah Hockey Club Player Is Most Popular Amongst New Fanbase?

Almost 100 Utah Hockey Club fans shared which player(s) they like the most.

37 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Safety Micah Harper Will Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

BYU football safety Micah Harper is going into the Transfer Portal.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Two BYU Football Players Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Transfer Portal season is heating up.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

USU, BYU, Utah Receive First 2024 NCAA Net Rankings

The first NCAA NET Rankings for the 2024 College Basketball season have been released and three local teams have top 100 placements.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Utah Football Adds Three Commits To 2025 Recruiting Class