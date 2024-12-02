Close
KSLSPORTS FEED

Utes CB Zemaiah Vaughn Wins Big 12 Defensive Player Of The Week

Dec 2, 2024, 3:23 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utah Utes wrapped up their first year as members of the Big 12 Conference on Saturday against the UCF Knights, ending an injury-filled and dificult 2024 on a high note, notching their first win in over two months.

The Utes bested the Knights in Orlando by a score of 28-14, with half of their points coming from the defense. Despite their record, Utah boasts the Big 12’s third-best total defense, allowing only 330 yards and less than 21 points per game. That dominant defense was on full display against UCF, forcing three turnovers, including two pick-sixs.

While the Utah defense played incredibly as a whole, the main culprit all night was senior cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn, who earned the final Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week award of the regular season for his efforts.

Zemaiah Vaughn Against The UCF Knights

Zemaiah Vaughn posted by far his best stat line of the season in the Utes’ finale against UCF. His first moment came in the second quarter with Utah leading the Knights 3-0. As UCF began their drive, the rain in Orlando started to fall harder with each play. Central Florida was faced with a 3rd & 8 just before midfield. Dylan Rizk was feeling pressure and tried to sling a pass to the near side of the field, but the wet conditions caused the ball to sail well over the head of his intended receiver, right into the hands of Zemaiah Vaughn. The Knights were outmatched on the return attempt as Vaughn sprinted down the sideline surrounded by seven blockers, all the way to the end zone for the house call. The interception was Zemaiah’s first of the season and was also the first pick-six of his collegiate career.

He added to his masterful performance with six solo tackles, a forced fumble on a strip sack, and two pass break-ups.

Utah’s Zemaiah Vaughn

Vaughn walked on at Utah in 2020 after being a first-team all-district quarterback at Beaumont High School. The Beaumont, Texas native threw for 854 yards and eight touchdowns in his final prep season. The dual-threat QB added 1,049 yards on the ground as a senior.

Vaughn played in four games as a walk-on freshman. He collected an interception against Washington, returning the ball 73 yards. He played 13 games (four starts) in 2021, finishing with 25 tackles, half a sack, and four pass breakups.

The 6’2, 187-pound corner recorded 25 tackles in 2022 while playing in all 14 games (seven starts). Vaughn had perhaps the best overall game of his career against Arizona. He forced three pass breakups and recovered a fumble against the Wildcats. His nine pass breakups led the team.

Vaughn earned Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention after recording 53 tackles and defending a team-high seven passes (6 PBU, 1 INT). He started all 13 games as a junior.

Zemaiah’s brother, Zach, played at Utah in 2021. His brother, Xavier, is a quarterback at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

Follow @kslsports...

The Utes bested the Knights in Orlando by a score of 28-14, with half of their points coming from the defense. Despite their record, Utah boasts the Big 12's third-best total defense, allowing only 330 yards and less than 21 points per game. That dominant defense was on full display against UCF, forcing three turnovers, including two pick-sixs.

