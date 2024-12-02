Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Utah Avalanche Center to host several Avalanche Awareness Week events

Dec 2, 2024, 4:06 PM

Search and rescue crews searching through avalanche remnants on Feb. 11, 2024. (Chopper 5, KSL TV)...

Search and rescue crews searching through avalanche remnants on Feb. 11, 2024. (Chopper 5, KSL TV)

(Chopper 5, KSL TV)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY MARIAH MAYNES, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — This week is Avalanche Awareness Week. Utah Avalanche Center will host several events to train winter sports enthusiasts for the upcoming season.

Get involved

According to a press release, the week will kick off with an event at Sugarhouse Park’s Big Field Pavilion from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests are invited to learn from the organization’s partners, participate in avalanche rescue drills, and explore the latest safety gear.

Multiple human-caused avalanches reported on Thanksgiving

“Come learn from the professionals how emergency responders, search and rescue teams, and avalanche rescue dogs respond to avalanche accidents,” read the press release.

According to the press release, there will also be activities for children.

Throughout the week, UAC will host additional events around the state.

On Dec. 3, Salt Lake City’s Fisher Brewing will host speakers Adam Fabrikant, Brendan O Neill, and Billy Haas. The three skiers recently traveled to Pakistan to ski Gasherbraum 1 and 2. Per UAC’s website, those mountains are rarely skied. It’s even more rare for a group to ski them both in one trip. Their presentation will begin at 6 p.m.

Also on Dec. 3, UAC will host its yearly Pray for Snow Party from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Cache in Logan. This event raises funds for avalanche forecasting and awareness efforts in Utah.

It should be noted that both events are for those over age 21.

Develop avalanche awareness

On Dec. 4, UAC will celebrate the opening of Pinebrook Beacon Park. The new area was designed in collaboration with Inspired Summits for the public to practice using avalanche beacons.

Avalanche Awareness Week will end with UAC’s annual Utah Snow and Avalanche Workshop on Dec. 7. Hosted at the University of Utah, the event will help participants learn more about avalanche safety through presentations by experts.

Additionally, Avalanche Awareness Week will mark the beginning of UAC’s 2024 Batteries for Beacons Program. From Dec. 2 to Feb. 1, participating stores will give out free batteries for avalanche beacons.

Free avalanche preparedness presentations will also be offered at several locations throughout the week. Visit UAC’s Avalanche Awareness Week webpage for more information.

When did Avalanche Awareness Week begin?

H.B. 380 designated the first full week of December as Avalanche Awareness Week in 2019 by the Utah legislature.

According to the bill, the purpose of the week is to encourage education about avalanche safety and honor those who have died in avalanches and rescue efforts.

KSL 5 TV Live

Outdoors & Recreation

Search and rescue crews searching through avalanche remnants on Feb. 11, 2024. (Chopper 5, KSL TV)...

Mariah Maynes, KSL NewsRadio

Utah Avalanche Center to host several Avalanche Awareness Week events

This week is Avalanche Awareness Week. Utah Avalanche Center will host several events to train winter sports enthusiasts for the upcoming season.

5 seconds ago

Mikaela Shiffrin has the chance to win her 100th World Cup race this weekend. (Millo Moravski/Agenc...

Ben Church, CNN

Mikaela Shiffrin crashes out of women’s giant slalom amid chase for 100th World Cup race victory

Mikaela Shiffrin’s bid to win her 100th World Cup race victory took a hit on Saturday, after the 29-year-old crashed out of the giant slalom during this weekend’s Stifel Killington Cup in Vermont.

2 days ago

Brighton ski patrol responding to a serious fall involving a teenage skier on Nov. 25, 2024....

Michael Houck

Teenager resuscitated after falling in Brighton

A skier at Brighton Resort needed CPR after he fell, hit his head, and lost consciousness Sunday morning. 

7 days ago

A man that Sandy and DWR officials are looking for to help uncover a possible illegal buck killing ...

Garna Mejia

Police investigating a possible illegal killing of a buck near Sandy

The Sandy Police Department is looking to identify a man who may have illegally harvested a deer near Dimple Dell Regional Park.

10 days ago

park city mountain resort opening day...

Karah Brackin

Skiers and snowboarders celebrate Park City Mountain Resort ski season opening

Park City Mountain Resort opened for ski season on Friday and skier and snowboarders had goals in mind for the season ahead.

10 days ago

Two skiers hit the slopes on Solitude Mountain Resort's opening day on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Soli...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Where are the best resorts in North America? These outlets say they’re in Utah

The U.S. is home to hundreds of resorts scattered across 37 states, which collectively drew about 60.4 million skier visits last winter, according to National Ski Areas Association data.

11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Utah Avalanche Center to host several Avalanche Awareness Week events