Utah Avalanche Center to host several Avalanche Awareness Week events

SALT LAKE CITY — This week is Avalanche Awareness Week. Utah Avalanche Center will host several events to train winter sports enthusiasts for the upcoming season.

Get involved

According to a press release, the week will kick off with an event at Sugarhouse Park’s Big Field Pavilion from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests are invited to learn from the organization’s partners, participate in avalanche rescue drills, and explore the latest safety gear.

“Come learn from the professionals how emergency responders, search and rescue teams, and avalanche rescue dogs respond to avalanche accidents,” read the press release.

According to the press release, there will also be activities for children.

Throughout the week, UAC will host additional events around the state.

On Dec. 3, Salt Lake City’s Fisher Brewing will host speakers Adam Fabrikant, Brendan O Neill, and Billy Haas. The three skiers recently traveled to Pakistan to ski Gasherbraum 1 and 2. Per UAC’s website, those mountains are rarely skied. It’s even more rare for a group to ski them both in one trip. Their presentation will begin at 6 p.m.

Also on Dec. 3, UAC will host its yearly Pray for Snow Party from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Cache in Logan. This event raises funds for avalanche forecasting and awareness efforts in Utah.

It should be noted that both events are for those over age 21.

Develop avalanche awareness

On Dec. 4, UAC will celebrate the opening of Pinebrook Beacon Park. The new area was designed in collaboration with Inspired Summits for the public to practice using avalanche beacons.

Avalanche Awareness Week will end with UAC’s annual Utah Snow and Avalanche Workshop on Dec. 7. Hosted at the University of Utah, the event will help participants learn more about avalanche safety through presentations by experts.

Additionally, Avalanche Awareness Week will mark the beginning of UAC’s 2024 Batteries for Beacons Program. From Dec. 2 to Feb. 1, participating stores will give out free batteries for avalanche beacons.

Free avalanche preparedness presentations will also be offered at several locations throughout the week. Visit UAC’s Avalanche Awareness Week webpage for more information.

When did Avalanche Awareness Week begin?

H.B. 380 designated the first full week of December as Avalanche Awareness Week in 2019 by the Utah legislature.

According to the bill, the purpose of the week is to encourage education about avalanche safety and honor those who have died in avalanches and rescue efforts.