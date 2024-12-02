Sugar House businesses celebrate construction halt for the holidays

SALT LAKE CITY – A huge relief for small businesses in Sugar House along a section of 2100 South – construction has come to a halt for the Holidays.

“Okay we can pay this next paycheck,” said Emily Potts, the owner of Sugar House Coffee. She’s owned the place for 14 years, and said this year with construction was one of the worst financial years she’s seen.

“We are down about 33%,” Potts told KSL TV.

For more than a year, orange barrels, lane closures and traffic congestion have been part of 2100 South between 1300 East and 1000 East. The construction has been making it very difficult for customers to find parking and navigate getting to many of the businesses.

For some businesses, they had no choice but to close their doors.

“We lost Sugar House Barbecue we lost Pizza Volta here on the corner we’ve lost Fiddler’s Elbow,” said small business owner Derek Williamson, who is also the vice chair of the Sugar House Community Council. “Just countless other little coffee shops little café’s that didn’t make it.”

That’s why what businesses are now seeing along 2100 South is such a welcoming site. Free-flowing traffic, with no orange barrels or lane closures. A one-month holiday gift from the city of Salt Lake.

“My 19 employees are my kids, and so I wanted them to keep their hours. And the thought of having to cut their hours is tough,” Potts said. “I paid them as much as I could but also did what I had to do to keep the doors open.”

Barber Kyle Condie, who owns Sugar House Barber Shop, said it’s nice to finally see foot traffic again. “The roads are clear of construction. There are no cones anywhere, no blockage, people are out walking around again.”

“Looking beautiful,” Jennifer Williamson, the owner of Olio Skin and Beard Co., said. “Our street was pretty torn apart before so we are seeing the beauty come out of it now.”

“Fourth quarter for all small businesses makes our year, and to have this section of Sugar House open for our small businesses to try and maximize their dollar this holiday season means everything,” Williamson said.

That’s why he wants everyone to know, “I want to tell the public Sugar House is open. Come shop, come enjoy eating, drinking, and shopping these small businesses.”