Jazz Open December Road Gauntlet Against Thunder

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will begin a difficult stretch of road games on Tuesday night when they travel to face the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Eight of the Jazz’s next nine games will be played on the road where the Jazz own a record of 2-7.

Jazz Face Thunder To Open Road Swing

The Jazz will face the Thunder in their final NBA Cup game of the season.

With an 0-3 record in group play, the Jazz can no longer qualify for the NBA Cup quarterfinals and will look to play spoilers to the Thunder instead.

Oklahoma City (2-1) currently sits in second place in West Group B behind the San Antonio Spurs (2-1) who beat the Thunder on November 19 to take the NBA Cup Tiebreaker.

The Thunder can clinch a spot in the quarterfinals on Tuesday with a win over the Jazz, and a Spurs loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Which two West teams will join the @HoustonRockets and @warriors in the Knockout Rounds of the #EmiratesNBACup? The following scenarios are applicable for the final day of Group Play games on Tuesday ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/239PlS8gcM — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 2, 2024

Oklahoma City is the first stop for the Jazz on a three-game Western Conference road trip.

After facing the Thunder, the Jazz will be in Portland on Friday night, before traveling to play the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

The Jazz will have one home and one road game added to their schedule between December 9th and 18th after missing the NBA Cup playoffs, before heading back out on a four-game road swing beginning on December 19th in Detroit.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT – Jordan Clarkson (plantar fasciitis)

OUT – Kyle Filipowski (leg inflamation)

OUT – Taylor Hendricks (fractured fibula)

OUT – Cody Williams (G League)

How To Watch, Stream Jazz vs. Lakers

The Jazz will travel to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at 6 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

